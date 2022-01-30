The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Duke at Notre Dame ESPN

4 p.m.: Holy Cross at Boston CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Wofford at Mercer ESPNU

5 p.m.: Colorado St. at Wyoming FS1

6 p.m.: West Virginia at Baylor ESPN

6 p.m.: TCU at Oklahoma ESPN2

6 p.m.: Norfolk St. at North Carolina Central ESPNU

7 p.m.: New Mexico at San Diego St. FS1

Basketball, college women

4 p.m.: Indiana at Michigan ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Miami at Boston NBA

5 p.m.: Portland at Oklahoma City Root

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Florida at Columbus NHL

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Basketball, college men

5:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Weber St. 700-AM

All events subject to change

