On the Air
Sun., Jan. 30, 2022
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Duke at Notre Dame ESPN
4 p.m.: Holy Cross at Boston CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Wofford at Mercer ESPNU
5 p.m.: Colorado St. at Wyoming FS1
6 p.m.: West Virginia at Baylor ESPN
6 p.m.: TCU at Oklahoma ESPN2
6 p.m.: Norfolk St. at North Carolina Central ESPNU
7 p.m.: New Mexico at San Diego St. FS1
Basketball, college women
4 p.m.: Indiana at Michigan ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Miami at Boston NBA
5 p.m.: Portland at Oklahoma City Root
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Florida at Columbus NHL
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Basketball, college men
5:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Weber St. 700-AM
All events subject to change
