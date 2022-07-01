Home Calendar

Classes/Workshops

Intermediate Pottery – Six week course for intermediate pottery for students to apply prior knowledge and basic skills to create functional and complete works. Classes offered on Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-noon and Thursdays, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Register via Shopify. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $275.00. (208) 930-1876.

Painting Fundamentals with Adam Roth – Six week course for high school students to learn basic steps of the painting process in order to complete a painting. Register via Shopify. Every Friday, 10 a.m. through July 29. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $225. (208) 930-1876.

Play in Clay – Series of three day youth pottery workshops featuring learning the skills of basic pottery and creating a finished product. For ages 7-11. Register via Shopify. Dates include July 18, 20 and 22. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $155. (208) 930-1876.

Learn to Paint – Series of three-day painting workshop. For ages 10-13. Learn about the painting process and the fundamental materials. Classes available July 12, 13, 14, 19, 20 and 21. For questions, email programming@emergecda.com. Register via Shopify. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $135. (208) 930-1876.

Art, Animals and Garden with Aleah Gilmore – Explore a variety of art techniques and media in the presence of the rescued animals who call River’s Wish Animal Sanctuary home, learning about plants while drawing them. Presented by Spokane Art School. Closed-toe shoes are required. One-week class held Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-noon. Ages 8-14 classes held Monday-Friday and July 11-15. River’s Wish Animal Sanctuary, 11511 W. Garfield Road. $165. (509) 951-3650.

Monday Morning Beginner Pottery – Six week Beginner Pottery Class with Jackie Goolsbey. Mondays, 10 a.m.-noon. In this immersion course, the basic fundamentals of pottery will be covered. Students will become familiar with the studio, throwing on the pottery wheel, and leave knowing the basic uses of tools and materials needed for the ceramic arts. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 930-1876.

Introduction to Vinyl Wrapping – Five week introduction course introducing different vinyl materials, tools and applications for a variety of canvases. Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. Spokane Community College, 1810 N. Greene St. $2995.

Fiber Arts Studio – Bring a spinning wheel, knitting needles and/or crochet hooks and yarn and create with other fiber artists. Wednesday, 10 a.m.-noon. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. $3 donation. (509) 447-9277.

Acrylic Painting with Tom Quinn – In this class students will be introduced to the highly forgiving, versatile medium of acrylic paint. Wednesdays, 10:00 a.m.-noon. Supply list and registry for this class available at spokaneartschool.net/2022/03/acrylic-painting-with-tom-quinn-2/. Wednesday, July 6, 10 a.m.-noon. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $120. (509) 325-1500.

Drawing Fundamentals for Teens – Marlene Laurich leads students in line, shape, form and space drawing techniques. Open to children age 12-15. Sponsored by the Kalispel Tribe youth art grant. Supplies and snacks provided. Call (509) 447-9277 or visit createarts.org to register. Masks required. Wednesday, 3-4:30 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 447-9277.

Drop in and Draw – Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

General Shaping and Vine Shearing – New Leaf Nursery plant expert Laurie Wilson teaches you tricks to growing lush and glamorous vines. Wednesday, 6-7:30 p.m. New Leaf Nursery, 12655 N. Government Way, Hayden. $30. (208) 762-4825.

Herbs At Home – Participants will learn the basics of growing kitchen herbs and mix their own herbal tea to take home. All participants will be emailed details closer to the event date. Visit manitopark.org for more details. Thursday, 10-11 a.m. Manito Park, 1702 S. Grand Blvd. (509) 625-6200.

Watercolor with Tom Quinn – A survey of the basic techniques in the luminous medium of transparent watercolor. Registration required. Thursday, 3:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $120. (509) 325-1500.

Inspirational techniques for fearless painting – Two-day workshop with watercolor, acrylics and collage with Elise Beattie. Saturday-July 9, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Spokane Art Supply, 1303 N. Monroe St. $175 per person. (509) 327-6628.

Mosaic Stepping Stone – Lisa Soranaka leads the class in making mosaic stepping stones, for ages 15 and up. Preregistration is mandatory. Friday, 10:30 a.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $70. (509) 325-1500.

Arting Around – Artists of all ages are invited to explore distinct art styles and take home unique art inspired by masters of their craft. Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Home/Garden

Kernel at Spark Central – Kids can earn a voucher to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables by completing an activities related to nutrition, gardening and exercise. Every Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. through Aug. 24. This free program is provided in partnership with Catholic Charities Food for All and Kendall Yards Night Market. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 279-0299.

Second Annual Summer Festival – Inflatable jumpy houses, games, face painters, balloon artists, food vendors, Lone Mountain Brewing and live music from CdA’s favorite band, Lake Town Sound. Saturday, 4:30-8:30 p.m. New Leaf Nursery, 12655 N. Government Way, Hayden. $12. (208) 762-4825.

24th Annual Coeur d’Alene Garden Tour – The Coeur d’Alene Garden Club annual fundraiser featuring six gardens in the Coeur d’Alene/Dalton Garden area, July 10, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information email cdagardenclub@gmail.com. Purchase tickets at local businesses in the CdA and Spokane area or online at brownpapertickets.com/event/5389795. $15.