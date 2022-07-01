The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

July 1, 2022 Updated Fri., July 1, 2022 at 4:29 p.m.

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

11:30 a.m.: Xfinity: Henry 180 USA

Baseball, MLB

9:07 a.m.: Tampa Bay at Toronto MLB

1:10 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle FS1/Root

4:15 p.m.: Boston at Chi. Cubs or San Diego at L.A. Dodgers Fox 28

6:10 p.m.: Arizona at Colorado MLB

Basketball, NBA Summer League

2 p.m.: L.A. Lakers vs Miami NBA

4:30 p.m.: Sacramento vs Golden State ESPN2

Basketball, WNBA

10 a.m.: Phoenix at Chicago ESPN

Cycling

5 a.m.: Tour de France USA

10 a.m.: Tour de France NBC

Football, CFL

4 p.m.: Montreal at Saskatchewan ESPN2

Golf

5 a.m.: DP World: Irish Open Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: John Deere Classic Golf

Noon: PGA: John Deere Classic CBS

Tennis

5 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Oakland at Seattle 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

