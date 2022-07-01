On the Air
July 1, 2022 Updated Fri., July 1, 2022 at 4:29 p.m.
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
11:30 a.m.: Xfinity: Henry 180 USA
Baseball, MLB
9:07 a.m.: Tampa Bay at Toronto MLB
1:10 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle FS1/Root
4:15 p.m.: Boston at Chi. Cubs or San Diego at L.A. Dodgers Fox 28
6:10 p.m.: Arizona at Colorado MLB
Basketball, NBA Summer League
2 p.m.: L.A. Lakers vs Miami NBA
4:30 p.m.: Sacramento vs Golden State ESPN2
Basketball, WNBA
10 a.m.: Phoenix at Chicago ESPN
Cycling
5 a.m.: Tour de France USA
10 a.m.: Tour de France NBC
Football, CFL
4 p.m.: Montreal at Saskatchewan ESPN2
Golf
5 a.m.: DP World: Irish Open Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: John Deere Classic Golf
Noon: PGA: John Deere Classic CBS
Tennis
5 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Oakland at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
