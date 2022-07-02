The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

July 2, 2022 Updated Sat., July 2, 2022 at 3:48 p.m.

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

7 a.m.: Formula One: British Grand Prix ESPN

9:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Honda Indy 200 NBC

Noon: NASCAR Cup: Kwik Trip 250 USA

Baseball, MLB

10:40 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Toronto or N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland MLB

1:05 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at San Francisco or San Diego at L.A. Dodgers MLB

1:10 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle Root

4 p.m.: St. Louis at Philadelphia ESPN

Basketball, NBA Summer League

2 p.m.: Miami vs Sacramento NBA

4:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers vs Golden State ESPN2

Basketball, WNBA

3 p.m.: New York at Los Angeles CBS Sports

Cycling

5 a.m.: Tour de France USA

Football, USFL Championship

4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Birmingham Fox 28

Golf

5 a.m.: DP World: Irish Open Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: John Deere Classic Golf

Noon: PGA: John Deere Classic CBS

Soccer, men

5 p.m.: CONCACAF U20 Championship Final FS1

Soccer, women, NWSL

5 p.m.: Orlando Pride vs Racing Louisville FC CBS Sports

Tennis

5 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM

Noon: Oakland at Seattle 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

