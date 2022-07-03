Literary Calendar

Outdoor Storytime – Join Miss Delaney outside on the lawn behind the Children’s Library for stories and songs. For ages 5 and younger. Mondays, 9:30 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Nature Storytime – Engage in stories and activities designed to spark curiosity about the natural world. Available at various libraries. Ages 3-5 and their families. Tuesday-July 26, 10 a.m. Free.

Drop in and Write – Bring works in progress to share, get inspired with creative prompts and spend some focused time writing. Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Virtual Storytime – A virtual story time for preschoolers held on Zoom. Visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events to register. Wednesday, 10-10:30 a.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Wonder Wednesdays – A virtual story time featuring books about imagination, creativity, adventure and exploration. Visit cdalibrary.com/library-events for the Zoom link. Wednesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Family Storytime in the Park – Children ages 2–5 and their families enjoy 30 minutes of stories, songs and fingerplays to explore the concepts of literacy and STEAM. Tuesday and Thursday, 10:30 a.m. Valley Mission Park, 11123 E. Mission Ave., Spokane Valley. Wednesday, 10:30 a.m. Terrace View Park, 13525 E. 24th Ave., Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 688-0300.

Poetry Scribes of Spokane – Poetry Scribes of Spokane, quarterly meeting. Wednesday, 1:30 p.m. North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road. (509) 893-8350.

“When the Moon Turns to Blood” – Author Leah Sottile discuses her book “When the Moon Turns to Blood” with Emma Epperly. Presented by NW Passages Book Club and The Spokesman-Review. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, 7-9 p.m. Montvale Event Center, 1017 W. First Ave. $6/GA; $45/VIP. (509) 413-2915.

Spokane Authors & Self-Publishers – Spokane Authors & Self-Publishers meeting, on the first Thursday of the month, 2-4 p.m. Author Bill Riley is guest speaker. Visit spokaneauthors.org for more information. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. (509) 444-5390.

The Henna Artist: Author Talk with Alka Joshi – Register for an author talk and attend the live event; have the opportunity to ask authors questions. Online, Thursday, 6 p.m. Each talk will be recorded; if you are unable to make it to a live discussion you can view the recorded event later. Learn more about and register for each of these author talks and future events through September and October at www.scld.org/authors-se. (509) 444-5300.

Friends of the Cheney Library Book Sale – Gently used books for all ages in all genres as well as used DVDs. Please note that book sale purchases must be paid by cash or check. Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Cheney Library, 610 First St., Cheney. (509) 893-8280.

Books, Buttons, and Bugs – All ages Summer Reading Program begins with the theme of Forest of Possibilities. There are punch cards and online book reports for teen and adult patrons. Completed punch cards get free books and are entered into the adult grand-prize drawing. Saturday, noon. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 769-2315.