Correx for opinion page
July 5, 2022 Updated Tue., July 5, 2022 at 4:52 p.m.
Guest opinion author’s name misspelled
A guest opinion that ran Sunday called “Doubt surrounds Oracle and its ability to fix what Cerner got wrong” misspelled the name of Dr. Shravani Durbhakula, due to a copy editor’s error.
