Amazon takes Grubhub stake

Just Eat Takeaway.com’s shares jumped the most in almost four years after Amazon.com agreed to take a stake in its Grubhub business.

The stake is part of a partnership in which Amazon will offer U.S. Prime users a one-year membership to the food delivery service, the Dutch company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The deal is a vital boost for Just Eat, which has seen its share price crash more than 65% this year hitting a record low on Tuesday.

The company also faces internal turmoil after it launched an investigation into its chief operating officer’s personal conduct and its chairman stepped down in May.

Amazon will receive options for a 2% stake in Grubhub and will have the opportunity to increase the holding to 15%, Just Eat said.

Amazon’s stake is in the form of warrants, which will vest depending on how well the partnership performs and how many new customers it attracts.

Just Eat shares jumped as much as 20% in Amsterdam on Wednesday, the biggest intraday gain since December 2018, and were up 17% at 11:06 a.m. local time.

The stock has declined 67% this year.

“The Amazon partnership is both material and welcome,” Jefferies analyst Giles Thorne said in a note to investors.

“Grubhub has secured not just a very powerful partner, but also a very efficient acquisition channel. For a hitherto stranded asset and dead-weight to the JET equity, this is positive news.”

The membership agreement will renew every year unless Amazon or Grubhub terminates it, and Just Eat will continue to explore a full or partial sale of the U.S. business, Just Eat said.

The company announced plans to find an investor or bidder for the U.S. business in April, less than a year after buying Grubhub for $7.3 billion.

Services sector growth slows

Growth in the U.S. services sector eased in June to a more than two-year low as orders softened amid ongoing hiring challenges and capacity constraints.

The Institute for Supply Management’s gauge of services slipped to 55.3 from May’s 55.9, according to data released Wednesday.

Despite the softening, the index exceeded the median estimate of 54 in a Bloomberg survey of economists and remains above the threshold of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

While the ISM’s index of new orders dropped two points, a measure of business activity – which parallels the ISM’s gauge of factory production – strengthened.

That suggests demand growth remains firm, albeit more moderate than late last year.

The overall index has declined in six of the past seven months amid decades-high inflation and is down over 13 points from a series peak in November.

A measure of prices paid by service providers for materials slipped in June to a still-elevated 80.1.

“Logistical challenges, a restricted labor pool, material shortages, inflation, the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine continue to negatively impact the services sector,” Anthony Nieves, chair of the ISM Services Business Survey Committee, said in a statement.

All 18 services industries reported growth in June, led by mining, management of companies and construction.

The services report follows ISM data last week that showed a measure of U.S. manufacturing activity also hit a two-year low amid lingering supply-side challenges.

A gauge of services employment fell almost 3 points to 47.4, the weakest since July 2020 and signaling contraction.

The index surfaces ahead of the government’s monthly jobs report, which is projected to show payrolls growth cooled in June from the prior month.

Service employers’ difficulty in hiring and retaining workers may explain pickups in lead times and order backlogs.

After slumping the prior two months, the ISM’s measure of unfilled orders jumped 8.5 points in June, the largest one-month advance in more than four years.

The inventories index dropped to the lowest level this year.

From wire reports