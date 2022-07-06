Corrections

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
July 6, 2022 Updated Wed., July 6, 2022 at 9:28 p.m.

By Amber D. Dodd amberd@spokesman.com(509) 459-5139

Man’s profession misstated in story

A story that ran on the Northwest cover Wednesday should have said Chauncey Jones is a real estate developer. In addition, his grandmother did not attend Calvary, just his father-in-law.

Location of man’s death incorrect

A story that ran in the Voices section Thursday should have said that Jon “JD” Anderson of the Spokane Police Department died at a hospital. The version that ran misstated the location of his death.

Amber D. Dodd's work as the Carl Maxey Racial and Social Inequity reporter for Eastern Washington and North Idaho primarily appears in both The Spokesman-Review and The Black Lens newspapers, and is funded in part by the Michael Conley Charitable Fund, the Smith-Barbieri Progressive Fund, the Innovia Foundation and other local donors from across our community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper's managing editor.

