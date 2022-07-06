Corrections
July 6, 2022 Updated Wed., July 6, 2022 at 9:28 p.m.
Man’s profession misstated in story
A story that ran on the Northwest cover Wednesday should have said Chauncey Jones is a real estate developer. In addition, his grandmother did not attend Calvary, just his father-in-law.
Location of man’s death incorrect
A story that ran in the Voices section Thursday should have said that Jon “JD” Anderson of the Spokane Police Department died at a hospital. The version that ran misstated the location of his death.
