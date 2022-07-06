The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

July 6, 2022 Updated Wed., July 6, 2022 at 3:21 p.m.

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Cycling

5 a.m.: Tour de France USA

Golf

5:30 a.m.: DP World: Scottish Open Golf

10:30 a.m.: Senior Players Championship Golf

1 p.m.: PGA: Barbasol Championship Golf

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Kansas City at Houston or Pittsburgh at Cincinnati MLB

4 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Boston or St. Louis at Atlanta MLB

7:10 p.m.: Toronto at Seattle Root

Basketball, NBA Summer League

1 p.m.: Philadelphia vs. Oklahoma City NBATV 3 p.m.: Memphis vs. Utah NBATV

7 p.m.: Houston vs. Orlando ESPN

9 p.m.: Portland vs. Detroit ESPN

Tennis

5 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN

10 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: Toronto at Seattle 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

