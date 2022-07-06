On the Air
July 6, 2022 Updated Wed., July 6, 2022 at 3:21 p.m.
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Cycling
5 a.m.: Tour de France USA
Golf
5:30 a.m.: DP World: Scottish Open Golf
10:30 a.m.: Senior Players Championship Golf
1 p.m.: PGA: Barbasol Championship Golf
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Kansas City at Houston or Pittsburgh at Cincinnati MLB
4 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Boston or St. Louis at Atlanta MLB
7:10 p.m.: Toronto at Seattle Root
Basketball, NBA Summer League
1 p.m.: Philadelphia vs. Oklahoma City NBATV 3 p.m.: Memphis vs. Utah NBATV
7 p.m.: Houston vs. Orlando ESPN
9 p.m.: Portland vs. Detroit ESPN
Tennis
5 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN
10 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: Toronto at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
