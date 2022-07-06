Texas prep defensive lineman Theorin Randle commits to Washington State

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – Washington State’s football program received an oral commitment Wednesday from Theorin Randle, a defensive lineman from Texas.

Randle, doubling as a tackle and an edge rusher, registered 52 tackles and eight sacks last season for Class 6A Shadow Creek High in Pearland, just south of Houston.

The Sharks compiled a 9-3 record and advanced to the second round of the 6A regional playoffs.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pounder has not been given a star rating on 247Sports.com.

The recruiting service reports 10 Football Bowl Subdivision offers for Randle, including Arkansas State, Memphis, Tulane, Wyoming and each of the three military schools. More than 20 Division I programs have extended scholarship offers since late March, but WSU was the only Power Five program among the interested parties.

Randle visited WSU on June 10, per 247Sports, and officially pledged to the Pullman school via Twitter about a month later. His commitment brings the Cougs’ 2023 class up to 12 recruits.