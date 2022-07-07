Wallaroo’s plans grand opening

Wallaroo’s Furniture and Mattresses will open later this month in the former White Elephant location on Sprague Avenue in Spokane Valley.

The store will be the 12th location for the business that first opened in Spokane in 2014. The owners are hosting a grand opening on July 16 at the store located at 12614 E. Sprague Ave.

The event will include live music, refreshments and giveaways, including a free mattress and coupons for the first 150 customers through the door ranging from $50 to $500 in value.

The store hours will be 10 a.m.-to-8 p.m.

Theranos chief found guilty

Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, the former president of Theranos Inc. and ex-boyfriend of its founder Elizabeth Holmes, was found guilty of all charges against him for his role in the collapse of the $9 billion blood-testing startup.

The decision Thursday by a jury in federal court in San Jose, California, comes six months after Holmes was convicted of defrauding investors in the company, which promised to revolutionize the medical industry by using a few drops of blood to complete a wide array of health tests.

Balwani faces as long as 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced, just as Holmes does. Neither are likely to get that many years, though some legal experts have said Holmes could face a decade or more behind bars as the mastermind of the scheme.

From staff and wire reports