July 9, 2022 Updated Sat., July 9, 2022 at 3:44 p.m.
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Bowling, PBA
10 a.m.: Elias Cup Finals FS1
Cycling
5 a.m.: Tour de France USA
Golf
7 a.m.: DP World: Scottish Open Golf
9 a.m.: DP World: Scottish Open CBS
9 a.m.: Senior Players Championship Golf
11:30 a.m.: American Century Championship NBC
1 p.m.: PGA: Barbasol Championship Golf
Baseball, MLB
10:30 a.m.: Washington at Atlanta or Miami at N.Y. Mets MLB
1 p.m.: Chi. Cubs at L.A. Dodgers or San Francisco at San Diego MLB
1:10 p.m.: Toronto at Seattle Root
4 p.m.: New York Yankees at Boston ESPN
Auto racing
6 a.m.: Formula One: Austrian Grand Prix ESPN
Noon: NASCAR Cup: Quaker State 400 USA
Basketball, NBA Summer League
Noon: Indiana vs. Sacramento ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Philadelphia vs. Brooklyn NBATV
2 p.m.: Chicago vs. New York ESPN2
2:30 p.m.: Washington vs. Phoenix NBATV
4 p.m.: Denver vs. Cleveland ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Golden State vs. San Antonio NBATV
6 p.m.: Minnesota vs. Memphis ESPNU
6:30 p.m.: Charlotte vs. L.A. Lakers NBATV
Soccer, women’s, UEFA Euro
9 a.m.: Belgium vs. Iceland ESPN2
Tennis
6 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Toronto at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
1:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
