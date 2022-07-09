The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 66° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

July 9, 2022 Updated Sat., July 9, 2022 at 3:44 p.m.

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Bowling, PBA

10 a.m.: Elias Cup Finals FS1

Cycling

5 a.m.: Tour de France USA

Golf

7 a.m.: DP World: Scottish Open Golf

9 a.m.: DP World: Scottish Open CBS

9 a.m.: Senior Players Championship Golf

11:30 a.m.: American Century Championship NBC

1 p.m.: PGA: Barbasol Championship Golf

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: Washington at Atlanta or Miami at N.Y. Mets MLB

1 p.m.: Chi. Cubs at L.A. Dodgers or San Francisco at San Diego MLB

1:10 p.m.: Toronto at Seattle Root

4 p.m.: New York Yankees at Boston ESPN

Auto racing

6 a.m.: Formula One: Austrian Grand Prix ESPN

Noon: NASCAR Cup: Quaker State 400 USA

Basketball, NBA Summer League

Noon: Indiana vs. Sacramento ESPN

12:30 p.m.: Philadelphia vs. Brooklyn NBATV

2 p.m.: Chicago vs. New York ESPN2

2:30 p.m.: Washington vs. Phoenix NBATV

4 p.m.: Denver vs. Cleveland ESPNU

4:30 p.m.: Golden State vs. San Antonio NBATV

6 p.m.: Minnesota vs. Memphis ESPNU

6:30 p.m.: Charlotte vs. L.A. Lakers NBATV

Soccer, women’s, UEFA Euro

9 a.m.: Belgium vs. Iceland ESPN2

Tennis

6 a.m.: Wimbledon ESPN

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Toronto at Seattle 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

1:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.