scoreboard
July 10, 2022 Updated Sun., July 10, 2022 at 8:42 p.m.
Auto Racing
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart
At Atlanta Motor Speedway
Hampton, GA
Lap Length: 1.54 miles
1. (1) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 260 laps, 0.0 rating, 60 points, 7 playoff points
2. (2) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 260, 0.0, 45, 0
3. (5) Austin Cindric, Ford, 260, 0.0, 34, 0
4. (25) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 260, 0.0, 33, 0
5. (6) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 260, 0.0, 46, 0
6. (7) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 260, 0.0, 31, 0
7. (24) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 260, 0.0, 30, 0
8. (22) Aric Almirola, Ford, 260, 0.0, 29, 0
9. (18) Cole Custer, Ford, 260, 0.0, 28, 0
10. (27) Harrison Burton, Ford, 260, 0.0, 31, 0
11. (9) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 260, 0.0, 26, 0
12. (10) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 260, 0.0, 25, 0
13. (3) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 260, 0.0, 26, 0
14. (32) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 260, 0.0, 23, 0
15. (12) Michael McDowell, Ford, 260, 0.0, 22, 0
16. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 260, 0.0, 21, 0
17. (28) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 260, 0.0, 20, 0
18. (31) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 260, 0.0, 27, 0
19. (15) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 260, 0.0, 24, 0
20. (19) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 260, 0.0, 22, 0
21. (30) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 260, 0.0, 17, 0
22. (21) Kurt Busch, Toyota, Accident, 259, 0.0, 25, 0
23. (34) Cody Ware, Ford, 259, 0.0, 14, 0
24. (36) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 259, 0.0, 0, 0
25. (16) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 259, 0.0, 15, 0
26. (17) Joey Logano, Ford, Damage, 252, 0.0, 11, 0
27. (33) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 252, 0.0, 0, 0
28. (23) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, Damage, 174, 0.0, 9, 0
29. (4) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, Accident, 170, 0.0, 17, 0
30. (13) William Byron, Chevrolet, Accident, 170, 0.0, 16, 0
31. (20) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, Engine, 162, 0.0, 6, 0
32. (8) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, Damage, 160, 0.0, 14, 0
33. (11) Chris Buescher, Ford, Accident, 107, 0.0, 4, 0
34. (29) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, Suspension, 91, 0.0, 0, 0
35. (26) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, Accident, 90, 0.0, 2, 0
36. (35) BJ McLeod, Ford, Accident, 77, 0.0, 0, 0
FORMULA F1 Formula 1 Rolex Grosser Preis von Osterreich
At Red Bull Ring
Spielberg, Austria
Lap Length: 2.69 miles
1. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 71 laps, 1:24:24:312, 135.794 mph.
2. Max Verstappen, Belgium, Red Bull Racing, 71, 1:24:25:812
3. Lewis Hamilton, England, Mercedes, 71, 1:25:5:512
4. George Russell, United Kingdom, Mercedes, 71, 1:25:23:212
5. Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 71, 1:25:32:712
6. Mick Schumacher, Switzerland, Haas Ferrari, 70,+1 lap
7. Lando Norris, England, McLaren, 70,+1 lap
8. Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas Ferrari, 70,+1 lap
9. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, McLaren, 70,+1 lap
10. Fernando Alonso, Spain, Alpine, 70,+1 lap
11. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing, 70,+1 lap
12. Alexander Albon, England, Williams Racing, 70,+1 lap
13. Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 70,+1 lap
14. Zhou Guanyu, China, Alfa Romeo Racing, 70,+1 lap
15. Pierre Gasly, France, AlphaTauri, 70,+1 lap
16. Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, AlphaTauri, 70,+1 lap
17. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Aston Martin, 70,+1 lap
Baseball
Northwest League
Team W L GB %
Vancouver 8 6 - .571
X-Eugene 8 7 .5 .533
Everett 8 7 .5 .533
Hillsboro 8 7 .5 .533
Spokane 6 8 2 .429
Tri-City 6 9 2.5 .400
X-won first half of season
Saturday’s results
Spokane 8, Tri-City 0
Eugene 14, Hillsboro 2
Vancouver 6, Everett 5
Sunday’s results
Tri-City 7, Spokane 3
Hillsboro 9, Eugene 4
Vancouver 13, Everett 10
Tuesday’s games
Spokane vs. Eugene, 6:35 p.m.
Hillsboro vs. Vancouver, 7:05 p.m.
Everett vs. Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.
Dust Devils 7, Indians 3
Tri-City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Knowles, cf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .199
Paris, ss 4 2 2 1 0 2 .192
Gregorio, 2b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .256
Matthews, 1b 5 1 0 0 0 1 .242
Nay, 3b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .158
Peabody, rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .226
Yon, dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .231
Podaras, c 4 2 2 1 0 1 .188
Wilson, lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250
Totals 39 7 12 6 0 10
Spokane AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Diaz, dh 5 0 1 0 0 2 .249
Veen, rf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .278
Carreras, ss 5 0 2 1 0 0 .277
Bernabel, 3b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .286
Goodman, c 4 1 2 1 0 2 .188
Restituyo, cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .245
Gil, 1b-2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .200
Boone, lf-1b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .250
Kent, 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .154
Martin Jr., ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .161
Totals 32 0 6 0 2 12
Tri-City 003 202 000 – 7 12 2
Spokane 001 101 000 – 3 13 0
E-Paris 2 (11). LOB–Tri-City 6, Spokane 10 2B–Podaras (5), Gregorio (10). HR–Nay (2), Podaras (6), Goodman, Bernabel (2). RBIs–Gregorio (22), Nay 3 (6), Paris (22), Podaras (14), Bernabel (5), Carreras (43), Goodman.
SB-Knowles (5). CS-Carreras (5). RLISP-Tri-City 5, Spokane 5.
Tri-City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Killam, W 1-0 5 7 2 2 0 4 72 3.60
Seig 1 3 1 1 0 0 16 3.38
Guzman 1 1 0 0 1 2 18 1.88
Moinar 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 2.45
Albanese Jr. 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 3.38
Spokane IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Green, L 0-1 5 9 5 2 0 7 84 3.60
Pilar 1 3 2 1 0 0 16 3.68
Lackey 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 4.66
Goldsberry 2 0 0 0 0 3 27 1.29
WP–Killam, Albanese Jr.. T–2:26. A–3,274.
Saturday’s result
Indians 8, Dust Devils 0
Tri-City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Knowles, cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .191
Paris, 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .187
Gregorio, ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .257
Matthews, 1b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .248
Yon, dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .231
Rivas, lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .210
Molfetta, c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .194
Peabody, rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .220
Guzman, 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .169
Totals 29 0 3 0 1 10
Spokane AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Diaz, 2b 2 1 1 1 0 0 .250
Veen, rf 4 2 1 0 0 1 .275
Carreras, dh 2 2 1 1 1 1 .275
Bernabel, 3b 4 2 1 3 0 0 .250
Simpson, 1b 2 0 0 1 1 1 .236
Palma, c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .318
Martin Jr., lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .162
Kent, ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .160
Ward, cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 1.65
Totals 28 8 6 7 2 5
Tri-City 000 000 000 – 0 3 2
Spokane 300 020 03X – 8 6 0
E-Guzman 2 (8). LOB–Tri-City 3, Spokane 3. 2B–Yon (7), Carreras (26). HR–Bernabel. RBIs–Bernabel 3 (4), Carreras (42), Palma (13), Simpson (32). SF-Diaz, Simpson
SB-Diaz (29). CS-Diaz (11). RLISP-Tri-City 3, Spokane 1. GIDP-Martin Jr., Palma. DP-Tri-City 2 (2 Gregorio-Paris-Matthews).
Tri-City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Costeiu, L 3-5 5 4 5 3 1 4 72 3.41
Higgins 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.08
Donovan 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 4.00
Dufault 1 2 3 2 0 1 23 6.57
Spokane IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rock, W 7-5 6 3 0 0 1 4 91 3.45
McKillican 2 0 0 0 0 5 29 0.44
Bido 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 6.75
WP–Costeiu 2, Dufault. HBP-Diaz, Carreras. T–2:14. A–6,680.
Basketball
WNBA
EASTERN W L Pct GB
Chicago 16 6 .727 –
Connecticut 14 8 .636 2
Washington 14 10 .583 2.5
Atlanta 10 12 .455 6
New York 9 13 .409 7
Indiana 5 19 .208 12
WESTERN W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 15 7 .682 –
Seattle 15 8 .652 .5
Los Angeles 10 12 .455 5
Dallas 10 12 .455 5
Phoenix 10 14 .417 6
Minnesota 8 15 .348 7.5
Sunday’s result
All Star Game
Team Wilson 134, Team Stewart 112
Tuesday’s games
Dallas at Seattle, 3 p.m.
Las Vegas at New York, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s game
Connecticut at Indiana, 12 p.m.
Team Wilson 134, Team Stewart 112
STEWART (112) – Ogwumike 6-9 0-0 12, Stewart 5-8 2-2 14, J.Jones 11-20 2-2 29, Bird 0-3 0-0 0, Young 1-4 0-0 2, Meesseman 4-7 0-0 8, Thomas 2-2 0-0 4, Copper 4-11 0-0 8, Diggins-Smith 1-9 0-0 3, Loyd 7-16 0-0 21, Ogunbowale 4-16 0-0 11. Totals 45-105 4-4 112.
WILSON (134) – Parker 5-12 3-4 15, Wilson 3-8 4-4 10, Fowles 3-4 0-0 7, Ionescu 6-10 1-1 19, Plum 12-18 1-1 30, B.Jones 4-9 2-2 10, Hamby 4-8 0-0 10, N.Howard 3-7 0-0 8, Atkins 2-5 0-0 4, R.Howard 5-9 0-0 13, Vandersloot 4-6 0-0 8. Totals 51-96 11-12 134.
Stewart 28 11 38 35 – 112
Wilson 23 36 33 42 – 134
3-Point Goals–Team 18-60 (Loyd 7-13, J.Jones 5-11, Ogunbowale 3-12, Stewart 2-5, Diggins-Smith 1-6, Meesseman 0-1, Ogwumike 0-2, Young 0-2, Bird 0-3, Copper 0-5), Team 21-49 (Ionescu 6-10, Plum 5-11, R.Howard 3-7, Hamby 2-3, N.Howard 2-4, Parker 2-4, Fowles 1-1, B.Jones 0-1, Vandersloot 0-2, Atkins 0-3, Wilson 0-3). Fouled Out–None. Rebounds–Team 42 (J.Jones 13), Team 54 (Fowles 9). Assists–Team 27 (Bird, Diggins-Smith 6), Team 37 (Vandersloot 8). Total Fouls–Team 7, Team 3. A–9,572 (10,387)
Cycling
Tour de France
9th Stage
A 120-mile Aigle to Chatel Les Portes Du Soleil
1. Bob Jungels, Luxembourg, AG2R Citroen Team, 4:46:39.
2. Jonathan Castroveijo, Spain, INEOS Grenadiers, :22.
3. Carlos Verona, Spain, Movistar Team, :26.
4. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, :40.
5. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, :49.
6. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Jumbo-Visma, :49.
7. Geraint Thomas, Great Britain, INEOS Grenadiers, :52.
8. Adam Yates, Great Britain, INEOS Grenadiers, :52.
9. Enric Mas, Spain, Movistar Team, :52.
10. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Team Arkea-Samsic, :52.
Also
18. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 1:03.
19. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, same time.
26. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates, 1:12.
44. Joe Dombrowski, United States, Astana-Qazaqstan, 12:02.
45. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Movistar Team, 12:02.
88. Quinn Simmons, United States, Trek Segafredo, 23:38.
Overall Standings
1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, 33:43:44.
2. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Jumbo-Visma, :39.
3. Geraint Thomas, Great Britain, Ineos Grenadiers, 1:17.
4. Adam Yates, Great Britain, Ineos Grenadiers, 1:25.
5. David Gaudu, France, Groupama-FDJ, 1:38.
6. Romain Bardet, France, Team DSM, 1:39.
7. Thomas Pidcock, Great Britain, Ineos Grenadiers, 1:46.
8. Enric Mas, Spain, Moviestar Team, 1:50.
9. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 1:55.
10. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Team Arkea-Samsic, :2:13.
Also
30. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates, 7:02.
40. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, 13:36.
64. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Movistar Team, 16:55.
138. Joe Dombrowski, United States, Astana-Qazaqstan, 37:19.
153. Quinn Simmons, United States, Trek Segafredo, 49:55.
Young Riders Standings
1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, 33:43:44.
2. Thomas Pidcock, Great Britain, Ineos Grenadiers, 1:46.
3. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates, 7:25.
4. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Movistar Team, 28:08.
5. Andreas Leknessund, Norway, Team DSM, 30:03.
6. Kevin Geniets, Luxembourg, Groupama-FDJ, 32:37.
7. Georg Zimmerman, Germany, Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux, 43:14.
8. Jasper Philipsen, Belgium, Alpecin-Deceuninck, 46:39.
9. Andreas Kron, Denmark, Lotto Soudal, 47:13.
10. Michael Storer, Australia, Groupama-FDJ, 49:01.
Also
21. Quinn Simmons, United States, Trek Segafredo, 1:12:44.
Mountain Standings
1. Simmon Geschke, Germany, COFIDIS, 19 points.
2. Bob Jungels, Luxembourg, AG2R Citroen Team, 18.
3. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, 14.
4. Magnus Cort Nielsen, Denmark, EF Education-Easypost, 11.
5. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, 10.
6. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Jumbo-Visma, 8.
7. Pierre Latour, France, TotalEnergies, 7.
8. Carlos Verona, Spain, Movistar Team, 7.
9. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Jumbo-Visma, 6.
10. Hugo Houle, Canada, Israel-Premier Tech, 6.
Football
Canadian Football League
East W L T Pct PF PA
Toronto 1 2 0 .333 45 86
Montreal 1 3 0 .250 103 104
Hamilton 0 4 0 .000 80 118
Ottawa 0 4 0 .000 73 100
West W L T Pct PF PA
Winnipeg 5 0 0 1.000 130 85
Calgary 4 0 0 1.000 142 86
Saskatchewan 4 1 0 .800 138 99
BC 3 1 0 .750 159 92
Edmonton 1 4 0 .200 89 189
Thursday’s game
Edmonton at Montreal, 4:30 p.m.
Friday’s game
Calgary at Winnipeg, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Saskatchewan vs Toronto, at Wolfville, Canada, 11 a.m.
Ottawa at Hamilton, 2 p.m.
Golf
Genesis Scottish Open
North Berwick, Scotland
Purse: $8,000,000
Final
$1,400,000
X. Schauffele (500), 72-65-66-70 – 273 -7
$876,000
Kurt Kitayama (300), 66-71-71-66 – 274 -6
$525,200
Joohyung Kim (0), 68-71-69-67 – 275 -5
$362,000
Patrick Cantlay (122), 70-70-69-67 – 276 -4
T. Fleetwood (122), 73-69-67-67 – 276 -4
$243,700
Jamie Donaldson (0), 70-71-69-67 – 277 -3
M. Fitzpatrick (88), 71-66-70-70 – 277 -3
Cameron Tringale (88), 61-72-74-70 – 277 -3
Brandon Wu (88), 67-72-71-67 – 277 -3
$157,800
Dean Burmester (0), 68-72-70-68 – 278 -2
Thomas Detry (0), 73-67-69-69 – 278 -2
Rasmus Hojgaard (0), 66-72-70-70 – 278 -2
Alex Smalley (63), 67-73-67-71 – 278 -2
Cameron Smith (63),68-75-68-67 – 278 -2
Jordan Spieth (63), 68-72-66-72 – 278 -2
$104,900
C. Bezuidenhout (46), 73-70-70-66 – 279 -1
Wyndham Clark (46), 71-71-70-67 – 279 -1
Doug Ghim (46), 67-69-74-69 – 279 -1
Max Homa (46), 71-71-66-71 – 279 -1
Maverick McNealy (46), 73-70-69-67 – 279 -1
Joaquin Niemann (46), 69-69-70-71 – 279 -1
Ryan Palmer (46), 67-72-67-73 – 279 -1
Jason Scrivener (0), 69-73-72-65 – 279 -1
$73,400
Stewart Cink (33), 70-73-70-67 – 280 E
Branden Grace (0), 69-72-67-72 – 280 E
Tyrrell Hatton (33), 68-70-72-70 – 280 E
Thriston Lawrence (0), 69-71-71-69 – 280 E
Jordan L Smith (0), 68-69-69-74 – 280 E
Sami Valimaki (0), 70-73-71-66 – 280 E
$58,100
Maximilian Kieffer (0), 71-68-72-70 – 281 +1
Mikko Korhonen (0), 69-74-68-70 – 281 +1
Troy Merritt (24), 74-69-71-67 – 281 +1
Alexander Noren (24), 73-68-71-69 – 281 +1
Thorbjorn Olesen (0), 73-69-72-67 – 281 +1
Gary Woodland (24), 64-72-72-73 – 281 +1
$46,033
R. Cabrera Bello (0), 69-69-67-77 – 282 +2
Keith Mitchell (17), 73-70-73-66 – 282 +2
James Morrison (0), 75-68-69-70 – 282 +2
Matthieu Pavon (0), 72-70-73-67 – 282 +2
Jhonattan Vegas (17), 72-68-70-72 – 282 +2
Fabrizio Zanotti (0), 70-72-69-71 – 282 +2
$37,200
Alexander Bjork (0), 68-73-67-75 – 283 +3
Harris English (12), 71-71-71-70 – 283 +3
Russell Knox (12), 68-75-69-71 – 283 +3
Adrian Otaegui (0), 71-72-68-72 – 283 +3
Connor Syme (0), 70-69-74-70 – 283 +3
$28,150
Adri Arnaus (0), 69-72-71-72 – 284 +4
Rickie Fowler (8), 69-69-71-75 – 284 +4
Ryan Fox (0), 74-68-73-69 – 284 +4
Dylan Frittelli (8), 67-76-69-72 – 284 +4
Rikard Karlberg (0), 73-70-69-72 – 284 +4
Matt Kuchar (8), 73-68-69-74 – 284 +4
David Law (0), 72-71-72-69 – 284 +4
S. Soderberg (0), 71-70-76-67 – 284 +4
$23,280
Hao-Tong Li (0), 70-73-70-72 – 285 +5
Jon Rahm (5), 68-72-74-71 – 285 +5
Nick Taylor (5), 75-68-70-72 – 285 +5
Ashun Wu (0), 71-68-72-74 – 285 +5
$21,840
Matthew Jordan (0), 68-74-71-73 – 286 +6
J.J. Spaun (5), 70-71-71-74 – 286 +6
$20,160
Marcus Armitage (0), 74-69-72-72 – 287 +7
Corey Conners (4), 70-73-71-73 – 287 +7
Nacho Elvira (0), 70-73-72-72 – 287 +7
Ewen Ferguson (0), 67-76-71-73 – 287 +7
Marc Warren (0), 71-72-70-74 – 287 +7
$17,440
Sam Burns (3), 67-76-71-74 – 288 +8
Sean Crocker (0), 68-75-73-72 – 288 +8
Justin Harding (0), 65-74-77-72 – 288 +8
Charley Hoffman (3), 69-72-72-76 – 289 +9
Justin Rose (3), 68-72-78-71 – 289 +9
$16,800
Chris Kirk (2), 71-71-74-75 – 291 +11
$16,640
Guido Migliozzi (0), 72-71-76-74 – 293 +13
Barbasol Championship
Nicholasville, KY
Purse: $3,700,000
Final
$666,000
Trey Mullinax (500), 65-65-67-66 – 263 -25
$403,300
Kevin Streelman (300), 66-64-67-67 – 264 -24
$255,300
Mark Hubbard (190), 65-67-69-65 – 266 -22
$181,300
Hurly Long (135), 68-65-63-71 – 267 -21
$151,700
Vincent Whaley (110), 70-64-67-67 – 268 -20
$134,125
Adam Svensson (100), 62-67-69-71 – 269 -19
$124,875
Michael Kim (90), 65-68-67-70 – 270 -18
$100,825
Ricardo Gouveia (0), 64-65-72-70 – 271 -17
Marcus Helligkilde (0), 70-69-66-66 – 271 -17
Justin Lower (75) 69-70-66-66 – 271 -17
Sean O’Hair (75), 68-65-65-73 – 271 -17
Matthias Schmid (0), 65-63-66-77 – 271 -17
$64,354
Tyler Duncan (55), 67-64-69-72 – 272 -16
Kramer Hickok (55), 67-66-69-70 – 272 -16
Espen Kofstad (0), 69-66-70-67 – 272 -16
Ben Kohles (55), 67-66-69-70 – 272 -16
Max McGreevy (55), 65-63-74-70 – 272 -16
Taylor Pendrith (55), 71-68-67-66 – 272 -16
Camilo Villegas (55), 65-68-70-69 – 272 -16
$49,025
Yannik Paul (0), 66-67-68-72 – 273 -15
$37,308
Kevin Chappell (47), 69-70-69-66 – 274 -14
Patrick Flavin (0), 71-67-67-69 – 274 -14
Michael Gligic (47), 69-63-73-69 – 274 -14
Taylor Moore (47), 66-72-68-68 – 274 -14
Doc Redman (47), 66-70-70-68 – 274 -14
Dylan Wu (47), 66-67-73-68 – 274 -14
$21,909
Lucas Bjerregaard (0), 70-66-69-70 – 275 -13
Julien Brun (0), 67-67-70-71 – 275 -13
Austin Cook (37), 70-64-73-68 – 275 -13
Jason Dufner (37), 67-67-73-68 – 275 -13
Brandon Hagy (37), 70-62-71-72 – 275 -13
James Hahn (37), 70-69-68-68 – 275 -13
Satoshi Kodaira (37), 67-67-70-71 – 275 -13
Hugo Leon (0), 67-68-69-71 – 275 -13
N. Norgaard Moller (0), 68-67-68-72 – 275 -13
Seth Reeves (37), 69-68-68-70 – 275 -13
Robin Roussel (0), 64-68-71-72 – 275 -13
Greyson Sigg (37), 66-69-69-71 – 275 -13
Chris Stroud (37), 69-66-70-70 – 275 -13
Bo Van Pelt (37), 65-69-72-69 – 275 -13
$13,505
Aaron Baddeley (27), 69-70-65-72 – 276 -12
Jonathan Byrd (27), 67-67-71-71 – 276 -12
Hank Lebioda (27), 71-66-71-68 – 276 -12
Lukas Nemecz (0), 71-68-66-71 – 276 -12
Seung Yul Noh (27), 68-70-70-68 – 276 -12
Cameron Percy (27), 66-69-72-69 – 276 -12
$10,348
Greg Chalmers (23), 70-69-68-70 – 277 -11
A. Garcia-Heredia (0), 71-68-71-67 – 277 -11
G. Wiebe (0), 72-67-68-70 – 277 -11
$9,195
Josh Geary (0), 71-67-70-70 – 278 -10
Tom Lewis (0), 66-68-74-70 – 278 -10
William McGirt (19), 69-66-71-72 – 278 -10
Kevin Tway (19), 67-71-71-69 – 278 -10
$8,584
Paul Barjon (14), 71-68-68-72 – 279 -9
Scott Brown (14), 69-69-68-73 – 279 -9
Scott Jamieson (0), 71-67-72-69 – 279 -9
Ryan Moore (14), 68-68-73-70 – 279 -9
Carlos Pigem (0), 68-70-71-70 – 279 -9
A. Smotherman (14), 69-68-69-73 – 279 -9
$8,251
Aaron Cockerill (0), 71-66-71-72 – 280 -8
Conrad Shindler (0), 68-70-70-72 – 280 -8
Santiago Tarrio Ben (0), 69-66-71-74 – 280 -8
$7,955
Arjun Atwal (6), 70-69-70-72 – 281 -7
Hayden Buckley (6), 69-70-72-70 – 281 -7
Ben Crane (6), 69-69-73-70 – 281 -7
Josh Teater (0), 68-68-74-71 – 281 -7
Justin Walters (0), 66-71-69-75 – 281 -7
$7,548
S. Garcia Rodriguez (0), 71-67-72-72 – 282 -6
Chesson Hadley (1), 71-68-71-72 – 282 -6
Chase Hanna (0), 73-66-72-71 – 282 -6
David Hearn (1), 67-67-75-73 – 282 -6
Richard S Johnson (1), 70-68-71-73 – 282 -6
David Skinns (1), 65-70-71-76 – 282 -6
$7,215
J.J. Henry (0), 72-66-74-71 – 283 -5
Soren Kjeldsen (0), 70-69-71-73 – 283 -5
Dawie Van Der Walt (0), 69-68-75-71 – 283 -5
$7,067
Jim Knous (0), 69-70-74-71 – 284 -4
$6,919
Jacob Bridgeman (0), 68-69-75-73 – 285 -3
Jim Herman (0), 72-65-73-75 – 285 -3
S. Stallings Jr. (0), 70-69-70-76 – 285 -3
$6,697
Ryan Brehm (0), 68-69-75-76 – 288 E
John Merrick (0), 70-69-74-75 – 288 E
Marcel Siem (0), 69-70-73-76 – 288 E
Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship
Akron, Ohio
Purse: $3,000,000
Final
$450,000
Jerry Kelly, 67-69-65-68 – 269 -11
$264,000
Steve Stricker, 70-65-68-68 – 271 -9
$198,000
Steven Alker, 68-66-69-69 – 272 -8
Ernie Els, 67-68-69-68 – 272 -8
$116,750
Stephen Ames, 70-71-68-65 – 274 -6
Woody Austin, 69-66-71-68 – 274 -6
Alex Cejka, 64-70-67-73 – 274 -6
Ken Duke, 70-66-72-66 – 274 -6
$84,000
David Toms, 66-69-70-70 – 275 -5
$78,000
Marco Dawson, 69-68-68-71 – 276 -4
$59,833
K.J. Choi, 71-69-65-72 – 277 -3
M. Angel Jimenez, 68-68-76-65 – 277 -3
Rob Labritz, 70-68-67-72 – 277 -3
Rod Pampling, 73-64-72-68 – 277 -3
Tim Petrovic, 68-66-73-70 – 277 -3
Wes Short Jr., 71-69-69-68 – 277 -3
$45,000
Thongchai Jaidee, 71-73-68-66 – 278 -2
Rocco Mediate, 68-69-72-69 – 278 -2
Yong Eun Yang, 70-70-70-68 – 278 -2
$38,400
Shane Bertsch, 68-70-68-73 – 279 -1
Paul Goydos, 69-70-70-70 – 279 -1
$33,100
Paul Broadhurst, 73-68-71-68 – 280 E
John Huston, 71-69-69-71 – 280 E
Scott Parel, 71-69-72-68 – 280 E
$26,667
Cameron Beckman, 68-73-65-75 – 281 +1
Brandt Jobe, 72-70-69-70 – 281 +1
Bernhard Langer, 72-72-68-69 – 281 +1
Colin Montgomerie, 71-70-70-70 – 281 +1
Gene Sauers, 74-70-69-68 – 281 +1
Mike Weir, 70-68-75-68 – 281 +1
$21,150
Michael Allen, 69-69-71-73 – 282 +2
Brian Gay, 71-74-68-69 – 282 +2
Lee Janzen, 70-72-72-68 – 282 +2
Vijay Singh, 70-70-69-73 – 282 +2
$18,000
Tom Byrum, 71-69-71-72 – 283 +3
Joe Durant, 69-65-74-75 – 283 +3
Retief Goosen, 72-69-68-74 – 283 +3
$15,000
Darren Clarke, 70-70-72-72 – 284 +4
Glen Day, 73-72-71-68 – 284 +4
Bob Estes, 68-68-74-74 – 284 +4
Davis Love III, 71-66-75-72 – 284 +4
Brett Quigley, 71-72-71-70 – 284 +4
Paul Stankowski, 76-69-70-69 – 284 +4
$11,700
Scott Dunlap, 73-75-68-69 – 285 +5
Steve Flesch, 72-71-71-71 – 285 +5
Tim Herron, 70-68-73-74 – 285 +5
Dicky Pride, 71-71-71-72 – 285 +5
Kevin Sutherland, 71-70-71-73 – 285 +5
$9,900
Ken Tanigawa, 72-73-68-73 – 286 +6
$8,160
Doug Barron, 76-71-68-72 – 287 +7
David McKenzie, 76-70-73-68 – 287 +7
Tom Pernice Jr., 72-69-75-71 – 287 +7
Duffy Waldorf, 70-74-72-71 – 287 +7
Mark Walker, 73-68-74-72 – 287 +7
$6,600
Kent Jones, 74-72-72-70 – 288 +8
Scott McCarron, 72-73-73-70 – 288 +8
John Senden, 69-74-69-76 – 288 +8
Billy Andrade, 74-73-72-70 – 289 +9
$5,550
David Duval, 72-69-77-72 – 290 +10
David Frost, 75-72-69-74 – 290 +10
$4,800
Carlos Franco, 71-76-70-74 – 291 +11
Justin Leonard, 73-77-70-71 – 291 +11
Corey Pavin, 74-75-70-72 – 291 +11
$4,200
Jay Haas, 70-75-73-74 – 292 +12
$3,900
Jeff Maggert, 72-76-74-71 – 293 +13
$3,300
Mark Hensby, 74-72-71-77 – 294 +14
Jesper Parnevik, 74-74-68-78 – 294 +14
Joey Sindelar, 72-73-74-75 – 294 +14
$2,730
Tom Gillis, 68-75-73-79 – 295 +15
Billy Mayfair, 75-76-72-72 – 295 +15
$2,280
David Branshaw, 73-73-76-74 – 296 +16
Olin Browne, 74-75-75-72 – 296 +16
Fred Funk, 75-76-71-74 – 296 +16
$1,980
Chris DiMarco, 73-74-74-76 – 297 +17
$1,860
K. Triplett, 75-72-77-76 – 300 +20
$1,740
Robert Allenby, 78-77-76-70 – 301 +21
$1,600
Dan Forsman, 76-78-79-69 – 302 +22
$1,500
Frank Lickliter II, 74-80-79-83 – 316 +36
Soccer
MLS
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New York 9 5 6 33 30 21
Philadelphia 8 2 9 33 29 13
New York City FC 9 4 5 32 37 21
CF Montréal 9 8 2 29 33 35
Orlando City 8 7 4 28 24 28
Charlotte FC 8 10 2 26 23 24
Cincinnati 7 7 5 26 30 33
Columbus 6 5 7 25 23 20
New England 6 6 7 25 31 32
Inter Miami CF 6 8 4 22 18 27
Atlanta 5 8 5 20 26 29
Toronto FC 5 10 4 19 26 36
D.C. United 5 10 2 17 23 37
Chicago 4 10 5 17 18 27
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 12 4 3 39 38 21
Austin FC 11 4 4 37 38 22
Real Salt Lake 8 5 6 30 24 24
FC Dallas 7 5 7 28 30 23
LA Galaxy 8 7 3 27 26 22
Minnesota United 8 8 3 27 26 24
Nashville 7 6 6 27 25 25
Seattle 8 8 2 26 26 22
Portland 6 6 8 26 32 29
Vancouver 7 9 3 24 20 31
Houston 6 9 4 22 24 25
Colorado 5 8 5 20 21 26
Sporting Kansas City 5 11 4 19 18 34
San Jose 4 7 7 19 29 37
Wednesday’s games
Real Salt Lake at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Vancouver at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.
Columbus at D.C. United, 5 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 5 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Seattle at Nashville, 5:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Colorado, 6 p.m.
New York City FC at FC Dallas, 6 p.m.
San Jose at LA Galaxy, 7 p.m.
NWSL
W L T Pts GF GA
SAN DIEGO WAVE FC 6 3 3 21 19 11
Chicago 5 1 5 20 19 12
Portland 4 1 6 18 24 10
OL Reign 4 2 5 17 11 8
ANGEL CITY FC 5 4 2 17 10 11
Houston 4 4 3 15 16 13
Kansas City 4 4 3 15 11 14
Gotham FC 4 5 0 12 7 13
Orlando 3 5 3 12 12 26
Louisville 2 5 4 10 13 18
Washington 1 5 6 9 11 15
North Carolina 2 5 2 8 14 16
Sunday’s results
Kansas City 1, Washington 0
North Carolina 2, Chicago 2, tie
Portland 2, OL Reign 2, tie
Friday, July 15
Angel City FC at North Carolina, 4:30 p.m.
Louisville at San Diego Wave FC, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Wimbledon
At All England Lawn Tennis Club
London
Men’s Singles
Final
Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Nick Kyrgios, Australia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3).
Women’s Doubles
Final
Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (2), Czech Republic, def. Zhang Shuai, China, and Elise Mertens (1), Belgium, 6-2, 6-4.
WTA Grand Est Open 88
At Tennis Club de Contrexeville
Contrexeville, France
Women’s Singles
Final
Sara Errani, Italy, def. Dalma Galfi (6), Hungary, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (4).
Women’s Doubles
Final
Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Tereza Mihalikova (1), Slovakia, def. Han Xinyun, China, and Alexandra Panova (2), Russia, 7-6 (8), 6-2.
Moves
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of RHP Rico Garcia from Norfolk (IL). Optioned LHP Bruce Zimmermann to Norfolk. Transferred RHP Travis Lakins, Sr. to the 60-day IL. Assigned RHP Marcos Diplan to Norfolk.
DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled RHP Drew Carlton from Toledo.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed OF Yordan Alvarez on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Jose Siri from Sugar Land (PCL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Domingo Tapia from Las Vegas (PCL). Selected INF Dermis Garcia from Las Vegas. Optioned LHP Zach Logue to Las Vegas.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed SS Wander Franco and OF Kevin Kiermaier on the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Jeffrey Springs on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 7. Optioned RHP Calvin Faucher to Durham (IL). Recalled LHP Josh Fleming, RHP Phoenix Sanders, INF Jonathan Aranda and OF Luke Raley from Durham.
TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated RHP Matt Bush from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Kolby Allard to Round Rock (PCL).
National League
NEW YORK METS — Placed C James McCann on the 10-Day IL. Recalled C Patrick Mazeika from Syracuse (IL). Claimed LHP Sam Clay off waivers from Philadelphia and optioned to Syracuse. Designated RHP Jake Reed for assignment.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHP Hunter Harvey from the 60-day IL.
FOOTBALL
Canadian Football League
HAMILTON TIGER-CATS — Signed P Jon Ryan.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Signed D Jacob Bryson to a two-year contract.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed G Alexandar Georgiev to a three-year contract. Signed D Jacob MacDonald to a two-year contract.
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed G Maxime Legace to a one-year contract.
Odds
Major League Baseball
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
American League
ROYALS -145 Tigers +121
Red Sox OFF RAYS OFF
White Sox -107 GUARDIANS +102
RANGERS -169 Athletics +141
ROYALS -139 Tigers +115
National League
MARLINS -161 Pirates +134
Phillies -117 CARDINALS -103
BRAVES -125 Mets +104
Padres -148 ROCKIES +123
GIANTS -166 Dbacks +138
