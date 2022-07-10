scoreboard

Auto Racing

NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart

At Atlanta Motor Speedway

Hampton, GA

Lap Length: 1.54 miles

1. (1) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 260 laps, 0.0 rating, 60 points, 7 playoff points

2. (2) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 260, 0.0, 45, 0

3. (5) Austin Cindric, Ford, 260, 0.0, 34, 0

4. (25) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 260, 0.0, 33, 0

5. (6) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 260, 0.0, 46, 0

6. (7) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 260, 0.0, 31, 0

7. (24) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 260, 0.0, 30, 0

8. (22) Aric Almirola, Ford, 260, 0.0, 29, 0

9. (18) Cole Custer, Ford, 260, 0.0, 28, 0

10. (27) Harrison Burton, Ford, 260, 0.0, 31, 0

11. (9) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 260, 0.0, 26, 0

12. (10) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 260, 0.0, 25, 0

13. (3) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 260, 0.0, 26, 0

14. (32) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 260, 0.0, 23, 0

15. (12) Michael McDowell, Ford, 260, 0.0, 22, 0

16. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 260, 0.0, 21, 0

17. (28) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 260, 0.0, 20, 0

18. (31) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 260, 0.0, 27, 0

19. (15) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 260, 0.0, 24, 0

20. (19) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 260, 0.0, 22, 0

21. (30) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 260, 0.0, 17, 0

22. (21) Kurt Busch, Toyota, Accident, 259, 0.0, 25, 0

23. (34) Cody Ware, Ford, 259, 0.0, 14, 0

24. (36) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 259, 0.0, 0, 0

25. (16) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 259, 0.0, 15, 0

26. (17) Joey Logano, Ford, Damage, 252, 0.0, 11, 0

27. (33) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 252, 0.0, 0, 0

28. (23) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, Damage, 174, 0.0, 9, 0

29. (4) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, Accident, 170, 0.0, 17, 0

30. (13) William Byron, Chevrolet, Accident, 170, 0.0, 16, 0

31. (20) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, Engine, 162, 0.0, 6, 0

32. (8) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, Damage, 160, 0.0, 14, 0

33. (11) Chris Buescher, Ford, Accident, 107, 0.0, 4, 0

34. (29) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, Suspension, 91, 0.0, 0, 0

35. (26) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, Accident, 90, 0.0, 2, 0

36. (35) BJ McLeod, Ford, Accident, 77, 0.0, 0, 0

FORMULA F1 Formula 1 Rolex Grosser Preis von Osterreich

At Red Bull Ring

Spielberg, Austria

Lap Length: 2.69 miles

1. Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 71 laps, 1:24:24:312, 135.794 mph.

2. Max Verstappen, Belgium, Red Bull Racing, 71, 1:24:25:812

3. Lewis Hamilton, England, Mercedes, 71, 1:25:5:512

4. George Russell, United Kingdom, Mercedes, 71, 1:25:23:212

5. Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 71, 1:25:32:712

6. Mick Schumacher, Switzerland, Haas Ferrari, 70,+1 lap

7. Lando Norris, England, McLaren, 70,+1 lap

8. Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas Ferrari, 70,+1 lap

9. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, McLaren, 70,+1 lap

10. Fernando Alonso, Spain, Alpine, 70,+1 lap

11. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing, 70,+1 lap

12. Alexander Albon, England, Williams Racing, 70,+1 lap

13. Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 70,+1 lap

14. Zhou Guanyu, China, Alfa Romeo Racing, 70,+1 lap

15. Pierre Gasly, France, AlphaTauri, 70,+1 lap

16. Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, AlphaTauri, 70,+1 lap

17. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, Aston Martin, 70,+1 lap

Baseball

Northwest League

Team W L GB %

Vancouver 8 6 - .571

X-Eugene 8 7 .5 .533

Everett 8 7 .5 .533

Hillsboro 8 7 .5 .533

Spokane 6 8 2 .429

Tri-City 6 9 2.5 .400

X-won first half of season

Saturday’s results

Spokane 8, Tri-City 0

Eugene 14, Hillsboro 2

Vancouver 6, Everett 5

Sunday’s results

Tri-City 7, Spokane 3

Hillsboro 9, Eugene 4

Vancouver 13, Everett 10

Tuesday’s games

Spokane vs. Eugene, 6:35 p.m.

Hillsboro vs. Vancouver, 7:05 p.m.

Everett vs. Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Dust Devils 7, Indians 3

Tri-City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Knowles, cf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .199

Paris, ss 4 2 2 1 0 2 .192

Gregorio, 2b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .256

Matthews, 1b 5 1 0 0 0 1 .242

Nay, 3b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .158

Peabody, rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .226

Yon, dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .231

Podaras, c 4 2 2 1 0 1 .188

Wilson, lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250

Totals 39 7 12 6 0 10

Spokane AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Diaz, dh 5 0 1 0 0 2 .249

Veen, rf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .278

Carreras, ss 5 0 2 1 0 0 .277

Bernabel, 3b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .286

Goodman, c 4 1 2 1 0 2 .188

Restituyo, cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .245

Gil, 1b-2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .200

Boone, lf-1b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .250

Kent, 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .154

Martin Jr., ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .161

Totals 32 0 6 0 2 12

Tri-City 003 202 000 – 7 12 2

Spokane 001 101 000 – 3 13 0

E-Paris 2 (11). LOB–Tri-City 6, Spokane 10 2B–Podaras (5), Gregorio (10). HR–Nay (2), Podaras (6), Goodman, Bernabel (2). RBIs–Gregorio (22), Nay 3 (6), Paris (22), Podaras (14), Bernabel (5), Carreras (43), Goodman.

SB-Knowles (5). CS-Carreras (5). RLISP-Tri-City 5, Spokane 5.

Tri-City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA

Killam, W 1-0 5 7 2 2 0 4 72 3.60

Seig 1 3 1 1 0 0 16 3.38

Guzman 1 1 0 0 1 2 18 1.88

Moinar 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 2.45

Albanese Jr. 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 3.38

Spokane IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA

Green, L 0-1 5 9 5 2 0 7 84 3.60

Pilar 1 3 2 1 0 0 16 3.68

Lackey 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 4.66

Goldsberry 2 0 0 0 0 3 27 1.29

WP–Killam, Albanese Jr.. T–2:26. A–3,274.

Saturday’s result

Indians 8, Dust Devils 0

Tri-City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Knowles, cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .191

Paris, 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .187

Gregorio, ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .257

Matthews, 1b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .248

Yon, dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .231

Rivas, lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .210

Molfetta, c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .194

Peabody, rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .220

Guzman, 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .169

Totals 29 0 3 0 1 10

Spokane AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Diaz, 2b 2 1 1 1 0 0 .250

Veen, rf 4 2 1 0 0 1 .275

Carreras, dh 2 2 1 1 1 1 .275

Bernabel, 3b 4 2 1 3 0 0 .250

Simpson, 1b 2 0 0 1 1 1 .236

Palma, c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .318

Martin Jr., lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .162

Kent, ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .160

Ward, cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 1.65

Totals 28 8 6 7 2 5

Tri-City 000 000 000 – 0 3 2

Spokane 300 020 03X – 8 6 0

E-Guzman 2 (8). LOB–Tri-City 3, Spokane 3. 2B–Yon (7), Carreras (26). HR–Bernabel. RBIs–Bernabel 3 (4), Carreras (42), Palma (13), Simpson (32). SF-Diaz, Simpson

SB-Diaz (29). CS-Diaz (11). RLISP-Tri-City 3, Spokane 1. GIDP-Martin Jr., Palma. DP-Tri-City 2 (2 Gregorio-Paris-Matthews).

Tri-City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA

Costeiu, L 3-5 5 4 5 3 1 4 72 3.41

Higgins 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.08

Donovan 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 4.00

Dufault 1 2 3 2 0 1 23 6.57

Spokane IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA

Rock, W 7-5 6 3 0 0 1 4 91 3.45

McKillican 2 0 0 0 0 5 29 0.44

Bido 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 6.75

WP–Costeiu 2, Dufault. HBP-Diaz, Carreras. T–2:14. A–6,680.

Basketball

WNBA

EASTERN W L Pct GB

Chicago 16 6 .727 –

Connecticut 14 8 .636 2

Washington 14 10 .583 2.5

Atlanta 10 12 .455 6

New York 9 13 .409 7

Indiana 5 19 .208 12

WESTERN W L Pct GB

Las Vegas 15 7 .682 –

Seattle 15 8 .652 .5

Los Angeles 10 12 .455 5

Dallas 10 12 .455 5

Phoenix 10 14 .417 6

Minnesota 8 15 .348 7.5

Sunday’s result

All Star Game

Team Wilson 134, Team Stewart 112

Tuesday’s games

Dallas at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Las Vegas at New York, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s game

Connecticut at Indiana, 12 p.m.

Team Wilson 134, Team Stewart 112

STEWART (112) – Ogwumike 6-9 0-0 12, Stewart 5-8 2-2 14, J.Jones 11-20 2-2 29, Bird 0-3 0-0 0, Young 1-4 0-0 2, Meesseman 4-7 0-0 8, Thomas 2-2 0-0 4, Copper 4-11 0-0 8, Diggins-Smith 1-9 0-0 3, Loyd 7-16 0-0 21, Ogunbowale 4-16 0-0 11. Totals 45-105 4-4 112.

WILSON (134) – Parker 5-12 3-4 15, Wilson 3-8 4-4 10, Fowles 3-4 0-0 7, Ionescu 6-10 1-1 19, Plum 12-18 1-1 30, B.Jones 4-9 2-2 10, Hamby 4-8 0-0 10, N.Howard 3-7 0-0 8, Atkins 2-5 0-0 4, R.Howard 5-9 0-0 13, Vandersloot 4-6 0-0 8. Totals 51-96 11-12 134.

Stewart 28 11 38 35 – 112

Wilson 23 36 33 42 – 134

3-Point Goals–Team 18-60 (Loyd 7-13, J.Jones 5-11, Ogunbowale 3-12, Stewart 2-5, Diggins-Smith 1-6, Meesseman 0-1, Ogwumike 0-2, Young 0-2, Bird 0-3, Copper 0-5), Team 21-49 (Ionescu 6-10, Plum 5-11, R.Howard 3-7, Hamby 2-3, N.Howard 2-4, Parker 2-4, Fowles 1-1, B.Jones 0-1, Vandersloot 0-2, Atkins 0-3, Wilson 0-3). Fouled Out–None. Rebounds–Team 42 (J.Jones 13), Team 54 (Fowles 9). Assists–Team 27 (Bird, Diggins-Smith 6), Team 37 (Vandersloot 8). Total Fouls–Team 7, Team 3. A–9,572 (10,387)

Cycling

Tour de France

9th Stage

A 120-mile Aigle to Chatel Les Portes Du Soleil

1. Bob Jungels, Luxembourg, AG2R Citroen Team, 4:46:39.

2. Jonathan Castroveijo, Spain, INEOS Grenadiers, :22.

3. Carlos Verona, Spain, Movistar Team, :26.

4. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, :40.

5. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, :49.

6. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Jumbo-Visma, :49.

7. Geraint Thomas, Great Britain, INEOS Grenadiers, :52.

8. Adam Yates, Great Britain, INEOS Grenadiers, :52.

9. Enric Mas, Spain, Movistar Team, :52.

10. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Team Arkea-Samsic, :52.

Also

18. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 1:03.

19. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, same time.

26. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates, 1:12.

44. Joe Dombrowski, United States, Astana-Qazaqstan, 12:02.

45. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Movistar Team, 12:02.

88. Quinn Simmons, United States, Trek Segafredo, 23:38.

Overall Standings

1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, 33:43:44.

2. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Jumbo-Visma, :39.

3. Geraint Thomas, Great Britain, Ineos Grenadiers, 1:17.

4. Adam Yates, Great Britain, Ineos Grenadiers, 1:25.

5. David Gaudu, France, Groupama-FDJ, 1:38.

6. Romain Bardet, France, Team DSM, 1:39.

7. Thomas Pidcock, Great Britain, Ineos Grenadiers, 1:46.

8. Enric Mas, Spain, Moviestar Team, 1:50.

9. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 1:55.

10. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Team Arkea-Samsic, :2:13.

Also

30. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates, 7:02.

40. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, 13:36.

64. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Movistar Team, 16:55.

138. Joe Dombrowski, United States, Astana-Qazaqstan, 37:19.

153. Quinn Simmons, United States, Trek Segafredo, 49:55.

Young Riders Standings

1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, 33:43:44.

2. Thomas Pidcock, Great Britain, Ineos Grenadiers, 1:46.

3. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates, 7:25.

4. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Movistar Team, 28:08.

5. Andreas Leknessund, Norway, Team DSM, 30:03.

6. Kevin Geniets, Luxembourg, Groupama-FDJ, 32:37.

7. Georg Zimmerman, Germany, Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux, 43:14.

8. Jasper Philipsen, Belgium, Alpecin-Deceuninck, 46:39.

9. Andreas Kron, Denmark, Lotto Soudal, 47:13.

10. Michael Storer, Australia, Groupama-FDJ, 49:01.

Also

21. Quinn Simmons, United States, Trek Segafredo, 1:12:44.

Mountain Standings

1. Simmon Geschke, Germany, COFIDIS, 19 points.

2. Bob Jungels, Luxembourg, AG2R Citroen Team, 18.

3. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, 14.

4. Magnus Cort Nielsen, Denmark, EF Education-Easypost, 11.

5. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, 10.

6. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Jumbo-Visma, 8.

7. Pierre Latour, France, TotalEnergies, 7.

8. Carlos Verona, Spain, Movistar Team, 7.

9. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Jumbo-Visma, 6.

10. Hugo Houle, Canada, Israel-Premier Tech, 6.

Football

Canadian Football League

East W L T Pct PF PA

Toronto 1 2 0 .333 45 86

Montreal 1 3 0 .250 103 104

Hamilton 0 4 0 .000 80 118

Ottawa 0 4 0 .000 73 100

West W L T Pct PF PA

Winnipeg 5 0 0 1.000 130 85

Calgary 4 0 0 1.000 142 86

Saskatchewan 4 1 0 .800 138 99

BC 3 1 0 .750 159 92

Edmonton 1 4 0 .200 89 189

Thursday’s game

Edmonton at Montreal, 4:30 p.m.

Friday’s game

Calgary at Winnipeg, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Saskatchewan vs Toronto, at Wolfville, Canada, 11 a.m.

Ottawa at Hamilton, 2 p.m.

Golf

Genesis Scottish Open

North Berwick, Scotland

Purse: $8,000,000

Final

$1,400,000

X. Schauffele (500), 72-65-66-70 – 273 -7

$876,000

Kurt Kitayama (300), 66-71-71-66 – 274 -6

$525,200

Joohyung Kim (0), 68-71-69-67 – 275 -5

$362,000

Patrick Cantlay (122), 70-70-69-67 – 276 -4

T. Fleetwood (122), 73-69-67-67 – 276 -4

$243,700

Jamie Donaldson (0), 70-71-69-67 – 277 -3

M. Fitzpatrick (88), 71-66-70-70 – 277 -3

Cameron Tringale (88), 61-72-74-70 – 277 -3

Brandon Wu (88), 67-72-71-67 – 277 -3

$157,800

Dean Burmester (0), 68-72-70-68 – 278 -2

Thomas Detry (0), 73-67-69-69 – 278 -2

Rasmus Hojgaard (0), 66-72-70-70 – 278 -2

Alex Smalley (63), 67-73-67-71 – 278 -2

Cameron Smith (63),68-75-68-67 – 278 -2

Jordan Spieth (63), 68-72-66-72 – 278 -2

$104,900

C. Bezuidenhout (46), 73-70-70-66 – 279 -1

Wyndham Clark (46), 71-71-70-67 – 279 -1

Doug Ghim (46), 67-69-74-69 – 279 -1

Max Homa (46), 71-71-66-71 – 279 -1

Maverick McNealy (46), 73-70-69-67 – 279 -1

Joaquin Niemann (46), 69-69-70-71 – 279 -1

Ryan Palmer (46), 67-72-67-73 – 279 -1

Jason Scrivener (0), 69-73-72-65 – 279 -1

$73,400

Stewart Cink (33), 70-73-70-67 – 280 E

Branden Grace (0), 69-72-67-72 – 280 E

Tyrrell Hatton (33), 68-70-72-70 – 280 E

Thriston Lawrence (0), 69-71-71-69 – 280 E

Jordan L Smith (0), 68-69-69-74 – 280 E

Sami Valimaki (0), 70-73-71-66 – 280 E

$58,100

Maximilian Kieffer (0), 71-68-72-70 – 281 +1

Mikko Korhonen (0), 69-74-68-70 – 281 +1

Troy Merritt (24), 74-69-71-67 – 281 +1

Alexander Noren (24), 73-68-71-69 – 281 +1

Thorbjorn Olesen (0), 73-69-72-67 – 281 +1

Gary Woodland (24), 64-72-72-73 – 281 +1

$46,033

R. Cabrera Bello (0), 69-69-67-77 – 282 +2

Keith Mitchell (17), 73-70-73-66 – 282 +2

James Morrison (0), 75-68-69-70 – 282 +2

Matthieu Pavon (0), 72-70-73-67 – 282 +2

Jhonattan Vegas (17), 72-68-70-72 – 282 +2

Fabrizio Zanotti (0), 70-72-69-71 – 282 +2

$37,200

Alexander Bjork (0), 68-73-67-75 – 283 +3

Harris English (12), 71-71-71-70 – 283 +3

Russell Knox (12), 68-75-69-71 – 283 +3

Adrian Otaegui (0), 71-72-68-72 – 283 +3

Connor Syme (0), 70-69-74-70 – 283 +3

$28,150

Adri Arnaus (0), 69-72-71-72 – 284 +4

Rickie Fowler (8), 69-69-71-75 – 284 +4

Ryan Fox (0), 74-68-73-69 – 284 +4

Dylan Frittelli (8), 67-76-69-72 – 284 +4

Rikard Karlberg (0), 73-70-69-72 – 284 +4

Matt Kuchar (8), 73-68-69-74 – 284 +4

David Law (0), 72-71-72-69 – 284 +4

S. Soderberg (0), 71-70-76-67 – 284 +4

$23,280

Hao-Tong Li (0), 70-73-70-72 – 285 +5

Jon Rahm (5), 68-72-74-71 – 285 +5

Nick Taylor (5), 75-68-70-72 – 285 +5

Ashun Wu (0), 71-68-72-74 – 285 +5

$21,840

Matthew Jordan (0), 68-74-71-73 – 286 +6

J.J. Spaun (5), 70-71-71-74 – 286 +6

$20,160

Marcus Armitage (0), 74-69-72-72 – 287 +7

Corey Conners (4), 70-73-71-73 – 287 +7

Nacho Elvira (0), 70-73-72-72 – 287 +7

Ewen Ferguson (0), 67-76-71-73 – 287 +7

Marc Warren (0), 71-72-70-74 – 287 +7

$17,440

Sam Burns (3), 67-76-71-74 – 288 +8

Sean Crocker (0), 68-75-73-72 – 288 +8

Justin Harding (0), 65-74-77-72 – 288 +8

Charley Hoffman (3), 69-72-72-76 – 289 +9

Justin Rose (3), 68-72-78-71 – 289 +9

$16,800

Chris Kirk (2), 71-71-74-75 – 291 +11

$16,640

Guido Migliozzi (0), 72-71-76-74 – 293 +13

Barbasol Championship

Nicholasville, KY

Purse: $3,700,000

Final

$666,000

Trey Mullinax (500), 65-65-67-66 – 263 -25

$403,300

Kevin Streelman (300), 66-64-67-67 – 264 -24

$255,300

Mark Hubbard (190), 65-67-69-65 – 266 -22

$181,300

Hurly Long (135), 68-65-63-71 – 267 -21

$151,700

Vincent Whaley (110), 70-64-67-67 – 268 -20

$134,125

Adam Svensson (100), 62-67-69-71 – 269 -19

$124,875

Michael Kim (90), 65-68-67-70 – 270 -18

$100,825

Ricardo Gouveia (0), 64-65-72-70 – 271 -17

Marcus Helligkilde (0), 70-69-66-66 – 271 -17

Justin Lower (75) 69-70-66-66 – 271 -17

Sean O’Hair (75), 68-65-65-73 – 271 -17

Matthias Schmid (0), 65-63-66-77 – 271 -17

$64,354

Tyler Duncan (55), 67-64-69-72 – 272 -16

Kramer Hickok (55), 67-66-69-70 – 272 -16

Espen Kofstad (0), 69-66-70-67 – 272 -16

Ben Kohles (55), 67-66-69-70 – 272 -16

Max McGreevy (55), 65-63-74-70 – 272 -16

Taylor Pendrith (55), 71-68-67-66 – 272 -16

Camilo Villegas (55), 65-68-70-69 – 272 -16

$49,025

Yannik Paul (0), 66-67-68-72 – 273 -15

$37,308

Kevin Chappell (47), 69-70-69-66 – 274 -14

Patrick Flavin (0), 71-67-67-69 – 274 -14

Michael Gligic (47), 69-63-73-69 – 274 -14

Taylor Moore (47), 66-72-68-68 – 274 -14

Doc Redman (47), 66-70-70-68 – 274 -14

Dylan Wu (47), 66-67-73-68 – 274 -14

$21,909

Lucas Bjerregaard (0), 70-66-69-70 – 275 -13

Julien Brun (0), 67-67-70-71 – 275 -13

Austin Cook (37), 70-64-73-68 – 275 -13

Jason Dufner (37), 67-67-73-68 – 275 -13

Brandon Hagy (37), 70-62-71-72 – 275 -13

James Hahn (37), 70-69-68-68 – 275 -13

Satoshi Kodaira (37), 67-67-70-71 – 275 -13

Hugo Leon (0), 67-68-69-71 – 275 -13

N. Norgaard Moller (0), 68-67-68-72 – 275 -13

Seth Reeves (37), 69-68-68-70 – 275 -13

Robin Roussel (0), 64-68-71-72 – 275 -13

Greyson Sigg (37), 66-69-69-71 – 275 -13

Chris Stroud (37), 69-66-70-70 – 275 -13

Bo Van Pelt (37), 65-69-72-69 – 275 -13

$13,505

Aaron Baddeley (27), 69-70-65-72 – 276 -12

Jonathan Byrd (27), 67-67-71-71 – 276 -12

Hank Lebioda (27), 71-66-71-68 – 276 -12

Lukas Nemecz (0), 71-68-66-71 – 276 -12

Seung Yul Noh (27), 68-70-70-68 – 276 -12

Cameron Percy (27), 66-69-72-69 – 276 -12

$10,348

Greg Chalmers (23), 70-69-68-70 – 277 -11

A. Garcia-Heredia (0), 71-68-71-67 – 277 -11

G. Wiebe (0), 72-67-68-70 – 277 -11

$9,195

Josh Geary (0), 71-67-70-70 – 278 -10

Tom Lewis (0), 66-68-74-70 – 278 -10

William McGirt (19), 69-66-71-72 – 278 -10

Kevin Tway (19), 67-71-71-69 – 278 -10

$8,584

Paul Barjon (14), 71-68-68-72 – 279 -9

Scott Brown (14), 69-69-68-73 – 279 -9

Scott Jamieson (0), 71-67-72-69 – 279 -9

Ryan Moore (14), 68-68-73-70 – 279 -9

Carlos Pigem (0), 68-70-71-70 – 279 -9

A. Smotherman (14), 69-68-69-73 – 279 -9

$8,251

Aaron Cockerill (0), 71-66-71-72 – 280 -8

Conrad Shindler (0), 68-70-70-72 – 280 -8

Santiago Tarrio Ben (0), 69-66-71-74 – 280 -8

$7,955

Arjun Atwal (6), 70-69-70-72 – 281 -7

Hayden Buckley (6), 69-70-72-70 – 281 -7

Ben Crane (6), 69-69-73-70 – 281 -7

Josh Teater (0), 68-68-74-71 – 281 -7

Justin Walters (0), 66-71-69-75 – 281 -7

$7,548

S. Garcia Rodriguez (0), 71-67-72-72 – 282 -6

Chesson Hadley (1), 71-68-71-72 – 282 -6

Chase Hanna (0), 73-66-72-71 – 282 -6

David Hearn (1), 67-67-75-73 – 282 -6

Richard S Johnson (1), 70-68-71-73 – 282 -6

David Skinns (1), 65-70-71-76 – 282 -6

$7,215

J.J. Henry (0), 72-66-74-71 – 283 -5

Soren Kjeldsen (0), 70-69-71-73 – 283 -5

Dawie Van Der Walt (0), 69-68-75-71 – 283 -5

$7,067

Jim Knous (0), 69-70-74-71 – 284 -4

$6,919

Jacob Bridgeman (0), 68-69-75-73 – 285 -3

Jim Herman (0), 72-65-73-75 – 285 -3

S. Stallings Jr. (0), 70-69-70-76 – 285 -3

$6,697

Ryan Brehm (0), 68-69-75-76 – 288 E

John Merrick (0), 70-69-74-75 – 288 E

Marcel Siem (0), 69-70-73-76 – 288 E

Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship

Akron, Ohio

Purse: $3,000,000

Final

$450,000

Jerry Kelly, 67-69-65-68 – 269 -11

$264,000

Steve Stricker, 70-65-68-68 – 271 -9

$198,000

Steven Alker, 68-66-69-69 – 272 -8

Ernie Els, 67-68-69-68 – 272 -8

$116,750

Stephen Ames, 70-71-68-65 – 274 -6

Woody Austin, 69-66-71-68 – 274 -6

Alex Cejka, 64-70-67-73 – 274 -6

Ken Duke, 70-66-72-66 – 274 -6

$84,000

David Toms, 66-69-70-70 – 275 -5

$78,000

Marco Dawson, 69-68-68-71 – 276 -4

$59,833

K.J. Choi, 71-69-65-72 – 277 -3

M. Angel Jimenez, 68-68-76-65 – 277 -3

Rob Labritz, 70-68-67-72 – 277 -3

Rod Pampling, 73-64-72-68 – 277 -3

Tim Petrovic, 68-66-73-70 – 277 -3

Wes Short Jr., 71-69-69-68 – 277 -3

$45,000

Thongchai Jaidee, 71-73-68-66 – 278 -2

Rocco Mediate, 68-69-72-69 – 278 -2

Yong Eun Yang, 70-70-70-68 – 278 -2

$38,400

Shane Bertsch, 68-70-68-73 – 279 -1

Paul Goydos, 69-70-70-70 – 279 -1

$33,100

Paul Broadhurst, 73-68-71-68 – 280 E

John Huston, 71-69-69-71 – 280 E

Scott Parel, 71-69-72-68 – 280 E

$26,667

Cameron Beckman, 68-73-65-75 – 281 +1

Brandt Jobe, 72-70-69-70 – 281 +1

Bernhard Langer, 72-72-68-69 – 281 +1

Colin Montgomerie, 71-70-70-70 – 281 +1

Gene Sauers, 74-70-69-68 – 281 +1

Mike Weir, 70-68-75-68 – 281 +1

$21,150

Michael Allen, 69-69-71-73 – 282 +2

Brian Gay, 71-74-68-69 – 282 +2

Lee Janzen, 70-72-72-68 – 282 +2

Vijay Singh, 70-70-69-73 – 282 +2

$18,000

Tom Byrum, 71-69-71-72 – 283 +3

Joe Durant, 69-65-74-75 – 283 +3

Retief Goosen, 72-69-68-74 – 283 +3

$15,000

Darren Clarke, 70-70-72-72 – 284 +4

Glen Day, 73-72-71-68 – 284 +4

Bob Estes, 68-68-74-74 – 284 +4

Davis Love III, 71-66-75-72 – 284 +4

Brett Quigley, 71-72-71-70 – 284 +4

Paul Stankowski, 76-69-70-69 – 284 +4

$11,700

Scott Dunlap, 73-75-68-69 – 285 +5

Steve Flesch, 72-71-71-71 – 285 +5

Tim Herron, 70-68-73-74 – 285 +5

Dicky Pride, 71-71-71-72 – 285 +5

Kevin Sutherland, 71-70-71-73 – 285 +5

$9,900

Ken Tanigawa, 72-73-68-73 – 286 +6

$8,160

Doug Barron, 76-71-68-72 – 287 +7

David McKenzie, 76-70-73-68 – 287 +7

Tom Pernice Jr., 72-69-75-71 – 287 +7

Duffy Waldorf, 70-74-72-71 – 287 +7

Mark Walker, 73-68-74-72 – 287 +7

$6,600

Kent Jones, 74-72-72-70 – 288 +8

Scott McCarron, 72-73-73-70 – 288 +8

John Senden, 69-74-69-76 – 288 +8

Billy Andrade, 74-73-72-70 – 289 +9

$5,550

David Duval, 72-69-77-72 – 290 +10

David Frost, 75-72-69-74 – 290 +10

$4,800

Carlos Franco, 71-76-70-74 – 291 +11

Justin Leonard, 73-77-70-71 – 291 +11

Corey Pavin, 74-75-70-72 – 291 +11

$4,200

Jay Haas, 70-75-73-74 – 292 +12

$3,900

Jeff Maggert, 72-76-74-71 – 293 +13

$3,300

Mark Hensby, 74-72-71-77 – 294 +14

Jesper Parnevik, 74-74-68-78 – 294 +14

Joey Sindelar, 72-73-74-75 – 294 +14

$2,730

Tom Gillis, 68-75-73-79 – 295 +15

Billy Mayfair, 75-76-72-72 – 295 +15

$2,280

David Branshaw, 73-73-76-74 – 296 +16

Olin Browne, 74-75-75-72 – 296 +16

Fred Funk, 75-76-71-74 – 296 +16

$1,980

Chris DiMarco, 73-74-74-76 – 297 +17

$1,860

K. Triplett, 75-72-77-76 – 300 +20

$1,740

Robert Allenby, 78-77-76-70 – 301 +21

$1,600

Dan Forsman, 76-78-79-69 – 302 +22

$1,500

Frank Lickliter II, 74-80-79-83 – 316 +36

Soccer

MLS

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

New York 9 5 6 33 30 21

Philadelphia 8 2 9 33 29 13

New York City FC 9 4 5 32 37 21

CF Montréal 9 8 2 29 33 35

Orlando City 8 7 4 28 24 28

Charlotte FC 8 10 2 26 23 24

Cincinnati 7 7 5 26 30 33

Columbus 6 5 7 25 23 20

New England 6 6 7 25 31 32

Inter Miami CF 6 8 4 22 18 27

Atlanta 5 8 5 20 26 29

Toronto FC 5 10 4 19 26 36

D.C. United 5 10 2 17 23 37

Chicago 4 10 5 17 18 27

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Los Angeles FC 12 4 3 39 38 21

Austin FC 11 4 4 37 38 22

Real Salt Lake 8 5 6 30 24 24

FC Dallas 7 5 7 28 30 23

LA Galaxy 8 7 3 27 26 22

Minnesota United 8 8 3 27 26 24

Nashville 7 6 6 27 25 25

Seattle 8 8 2 26 26 22

Portland 6 6 8 26 32 29

Vancouver 7 9 3 24 20 31

Houston 6 9 4 22 24 25

Colorado 5 8 5 20 21 26

Sporting Kansas City 5 11 4 19 18 34

San Jose 4 7 7 19 29 37

Wednesday’s games

Real Salt Lake at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Vancouver at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.

Columbus at D.C. United, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 5 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 5 p.m.

Seattle at Nashville, 5:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Colorado, 6 p.m.

New York City FC at FC Dallas, 6 p.m.

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 7 p.m.

NWSL

W L T Pts GF GA

SAN DIEGO WAVE FC 6 3 3 21 19 11

Chicago 5 1 5 20 19 12

Portland 4 1 6 18 24 10

OL Reign 4 2 5 17 11 8

ANGEL CITY FC 5 4 2 17 10 11

Houston 4 4 3 15 16 13

Kansas City 4 4 3 15 11 14

Gotham FC 4 5 0 12 7 13

Orlando 3 5 3 12 12 26

Louisville 2 5 4 10 13 18

Washington 1 5 6 9 11 15

North Carolina 2 5 2 8 14 16

Sunday’s results

Kansas City 1, Washington 0

North Carolina 2, Chicago 2, tie

Portland 2, OL Reign 2, tie

Friday, July 15

Angel City FC at North Carolina, 4:30 p.m.

Louisville at San Diego Wave FC, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Wimbledon

At All England Lawn Tennis Club

London

Men’s Singles

Final

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Nick Kyrgios, Australia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Women’s Doubles

Final

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (2), Czech Republic, def. Zhang Shuai, China, and Elise Mertens (1), Belgium, 6-2, 6-4.

WTA Grand Est Open 88

At Tennis Club de Contrexeville

Contrexeville, France

Women’s Singles

Final

Sara Errani, Italy, def. Dalma Galfi (6), Hungary, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (4).

Women’s Doubles

Final

Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Tereza Mihalikova (1), Slovakia, def. Han Xinyun, China, and Alexandra Panova (2), Russia, 7-6 (8), 6-2.

Moves

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of RHP Rico Garcia from Norfolk (IL). Optioned LHP Bruce Zimmermann to Norfolk. Transferred RHP Travis Lakins, Sr. to the 60-day IL. Assigned RHP Marcos Diplan to Norfolk.

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled RHP Drew Carlton from Toledo.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed OF Yordan Alvarez on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Jose Siri from Sugar Land (PCL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Domingo Tapia from Las Vegas (PCL). Selected INF Dermis Garcia from Las Vegas. Optioned LHP Zach Logue to Las Vegas.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed SS Wander Franco and OF Kevin Kiermaier on the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Jeffrey Springs on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 7. Optioned RHP Calvin Faucher to Durham (IL). Recalled LHP Josh Fleming, RHP Phoenix Sanders, INF Jonathan Aranda and OF Luke Raley from Durham.

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated RHP Matt Bush from the 15-day IL. Optioned LHP Kolby Allard to Round Rock (PCL).

National League

NEW YORK METS — Placed C James McCann on the 10-Day IL. Recalled C Patrick Mazeika from Syracuse (IL). Claimed LHP Sam Clay off waivers from Philadelphia and optioned to Syracuse. Designated RHP Jake Reed for assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHP Hunter Harvey from the 60-day IL.

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS — Signed P Jon Ryan.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed D Jacob Bryson to a two-year contract.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed G Alexandar Georgiev to a three-year contract. Signed D Jacob MacDonald to a two-year contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed G Maxime Legace to a one-year contract.

Odds

Major League Baseball

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

American League

ROYALS -145 Tigers +121

Red Sox OFF RAYS OFF

White Sox -107 GUARDIANS +102

RANGERS -169 Athletics +141

ROYALS -139 Tigers +115

National League

MARLINS -161 Pirates +134

Phillies -117 CARDINALS -103

BRAVES -125 Mets +104

Padres -148 ROCKIES +123

GIANTS -166 Dbacks +138