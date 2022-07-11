The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10:10 a.m.: Chi. White Sox at Cleveland MLB

4:05 p.m.: Seattle at Washington Root

4:45 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis TBS

6:40 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Angels OR Arizona at San Francisco MLB

Basketball, NBA Summer League

2 p.m.: Chicago vs. Toronto NBA

3 p.m.: Memphis vs. Brooklyn ESPNU

4 p.m.: Atlanta vs. Miami NBA

5 p.m.: Boston vs. Golden State ESPN2

6 p.m.: Detroit vs. Indiana NBA

7 p.m.: Phoenix vs. Dallas ESPN2

8 p.m.: L.A. Lakers vs. L.A. Clippers NBA

Cycling

5 a.m.: Tour de France USA

Soccer, International Women

9 a.m.: European Championship: Denmark vs. Finland ESPN2

Noon: European Championship: Germany vs. Spain ESPN2

2 p.m.: Copa América: Uruguay vs. Brazil FS1

5 p.m.: Copa América: Argentina vs. Peru FS1

Water Polo, International Men

7:30 p.m.: U.S. vs. Italy ESPNU

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

3 p.m.: Seattle at Washington 700-AM

Baseball, MILB

6:30 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM

Sports Talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

All events subject to change

