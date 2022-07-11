On the air
Mon., July 11, 2022
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10:10 a.m.: Chi. White Sox at Cleveland MLB
4:05 p.m.: Seattle at Washington Root
4:45 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis TBS
6:40 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Angels OR Arizona at San Francisco MLB
Basketball, NBA Summer League
2 p.m.: Chicago vs. Toronto NBA
3 p.m.: Memphis vs. Brooklyn ESPNU
4 p.m.: Atlanta vs. Miami NBA
5 p.m.: Boston vs. Golden State ESPN2
6 p.m.: Detroit vs. Indiana NBA
7 p.m.: Phoenix vs. Dallas ESPN2
8 p.m.: L.A. Lakers vs. L.A. Clippers NBA
Cycling
5 a.m.: Tour de France USA
Soccer, International Women
9 a.m.: European Championship: Denmark vs. Finland ESPN2
Noon: European Championship: Germany vs. Spain ESPN2
2 p.m.: Copa América: Uruguay vs. Brazil FS1
5 p.m.: Copa América: Argentina vs. Peru FS1
Water Polo, International Men
7:30 p.m.: U.S. vs. Italy ESPNU
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at Washington 700-AM
Baseball, MILB
6:30 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM
Sports Talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.