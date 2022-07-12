Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

Artists in the Garden – Refreshments and conversation with the artists as they present their work for sale. Some Thursday mornings, 10 a.m.-noon. Through July-Aug. Check our website for information, createarts.org. Thursday, 10:35 a.m.-1 p.m. 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 447-9277.

Classes/Workshops

Acrylic Painting with Tom Quinn – In this class students will be introduced to the highly forgiving, versatile medium of acrylic paint. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-noon. Supply list and registry for this class available at bit.ly/3IxbwxD. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $120. (509) 325-1500.

Play in Clay – Series of three-day youth pottery workshops featuring learning the skills of basic pottery and creating a finished product. For ages 7-11. Register via Shopify. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 12:30 a.m. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $155. (208) 930-1876.

Learn to Paint – Series of three-day painting workshops for ages 10-13. Learn about the process and the materials. Classes available Tueday, Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. For questions, email programming@emergecda.com. Register via Shopify. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $135. (208) 930-1876.

Illuminated Manuscripts: Green Knight – Create small illuminated manuscript pages from famous fairy tales with Hannah Charlton. Open to adults. Tuesday, 6-8:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $65. (509) 325-1500.

Fiber Arts Studio – Bring a spinning wheel, knitting needles and/or crochet hooks and yarn and create with other fiber artists. Wednesday, 10 a.m.-noon. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. $3 donation. (509) 447-9277.

Hand Stitchery – Learn about applique, cross stitch, embroidery, crochet, knitting and more. Meets every third Wednesday of the month, 1-4 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 447-9277.

Drawing Fundamentals for Teens – Marlene Laurich leads students in line, shape, form and space drawing techniques. Open to children age 12-15. Sponsored by the Kalispel Tribe youth art grant. Supplies and snacks provided. Call (509) 447-9277 or visit createarts.org to register. Masks required. Wednesday, 3-4:30 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 447-9277.

Drop in and Draw – Develop skills and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Intro to Cold Process Soap Making – Design your own fragrance from a selection of essential oils and take home three pounds of freshly made soap. Wednesday and Thursday, 6 p.m. Greencastle Soap Company, 203 N. Stone St. $65. (509) 466-7223.

Watercolor with Tom Quinn – A survey of the basic techniques in the luminous medium of transparent watercolor. Registration required. Thursday, 3:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $120. (509) 325-1500.

Frame Loom Weaving – Learn the basics on frame loom weaving. Email questions to programming@emergecda.com. Register via Shopify. Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $65. (208) 930-1876.

Ponies in the Park – Mary Pat Kanaley, “Ponies In The Park” with author Mary Louise Carpenter. Mary Pat illustrates a story about a little girl’s magical moonlight adventure in Spokane’s Riverfront Park. Mary Pat will also be hosting an art workshop in the Liberty Gallery, children ages 1-3. Saturday, 1-3 p.m. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. (509) 625-6601.

Art Journaling with Dina Natale – Create an art journal. Register at spokaneartschool.net. Open to adults. Sunday, noon-3 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $75. (509) 325-1500.

Home/Garden

Kernel at Spark Central – Kids can earn a voucher to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables by completing an activities related to nutrition, gardening and exercise. Every Wednesday through August 24, 5-7 p.m. This free program is provided in partnership with Catholic Charities Food for All and Kendall Yards Night Market. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 279-0299.

Pets

PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week – Spokane area PetSmarts are partnering with SpokAnimal. participating. Sunday, 4:30 p.m. 9950 N. Newport Hwy. Free. (509) 466-4566.