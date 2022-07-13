Glacier’s Going-to-the-Sun Road opens

Glacier National Park’s iconic Going-to-the-Sun road opened Wednesday morning.

Late spring storms delayed plowing of the high-elevation road. The road opened on July 13 in both 2011, due to snowpack and 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a National Park Service news release.

“This year the late opening has been attributed to late winter weather, making it difficult for road crews to clear the road during continued avalanche danger,” according to the National Park Service.

Visitors will need a vehicle reservation between the hours of 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Sept. 11. This is the second year Glacier has required reservations to access the Sun Road, and the first year the park has implemented a pass requirement to access the North Fork area of the park.

To make reservations and learn more visit Recreation.gov.

Reservations are not required for any other portions of the park (for example Many Glacier, Two Medicine, Cut Bank, Walton, Goat Lick, St. Mary or Chief Mountain Highway) and visitors are still subject to the per vehicle entrance pass fee. These areas are congested and visitors can expect traffic restrictions between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to the park.