Kennedy wins

Sen. John F. Kennedy received enough delegate votes to become the Democratic nominee for president.

The Associated Press called the race after determining that publicly declared delegates gave Kennedy 773 votes, which was 12 more than needed to secure the nomination.

Sen. Eugene McCarthy, D-Minn., had stumped for Kennedy’s rival, Adlai Stevenson.

Sen. Lyndon B. Johnson, D-Texas, battled Kennedy for the nomination, arguing that: “I never thought Hitler was right.”

Johnson was referring to Kennedy’s father, Joseph Kennedy, who was the ambassador to Great Britain and friend of Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain. Chamberlain supported peace during Adolf Hitler’s rise.

“If we’ve got any cry babies, they had better throw in the towel now, because Nixon is going to make it hot in the kitchen for them,” Johnson said.

Spokane police announced they had nabbed a barefoot burglar they had been seeking for two months. It turned out to be a 12-year-old boy.

The youth reportedly admitted breaking into two stores, including a Safewayin Hillyard, as he was looking for television and radio tubes.