On the air
Sun., July 17, 2022
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5 p.m.: All-Star Week: Home Run Derby ESPN
Soccer, International Women
Noon: European Championship: Iceland vs. France ESPN2
2 p.m.: Copa América: Venezuela vs. Brazil FS1
5 p.m.: Copa América: Peru us. Uruguay FS1
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Sports Talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.