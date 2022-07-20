History for Chron
July 20, 2022 Updated Wed., July 20, 2022 at 4:10 p.m.
Three men from the Spokane area were indicted by federal prosecutors under the allegation that they conspired to fraudulently sell 1.7 million shares of Spokane National Mines Inc.
Jack A. Taitch, owner of The Turf cafe and lounge; Robert L. Oliver, formerly of Spokane but believed to be living in Beirut; and James R. Newhouse, an accountant living in Springdale, Washington, all faced a total of 10 counts, including fraud, mail fraud and conspiracy.
In a 47-46 vote, the U.S. Senate rejected a proposal by President Richard Nixon to set the federal minimum wage at $2 an hour.
The existing minimum wage was $1.60. Democrats proposed increasing it to $2.20, but Nixon sought $2.
Sen. George McGovern, D-S.D., flew to Washington, D.C., from his home state to cast the deciding vote.
Sunshine Mine attorney Carl Burke claimed at a federal hearing that nobody from the mine violated safety protocols prior to a fire that killed 91 miners in Kellogg.
But Burke conceded that many improvements are needed to make the the Sunshine “a truly safe mine.”
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.