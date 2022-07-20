History for Chron

Three men from the Spokane area were indicted by federal prosecutors under the allegation that they conspired to fraudulently sell 1.7 million shares of Spokane National Mines Inc.

Jack A. Taitch, owner of The Turf cafe and lounge; Robert L. Oliver, formerly of Spokane but believed to be living in Beirut; and James R. Newhouse, an accountant living in Springdale, Washington, all faced a total of 10 counts, including fraud, mail fraud and conspiracy.

In a 47-46 vote, the U.S. Senate rejected a proposal by President Richard Nixon to set the federal minimum wage at $2 an hour.

The existing minimum wage was $1.60. Democrats proposed increasing it to $2.20, but Nixon sought $2.

Sen. George McGovern, D-S.D., flew to Washington, D.C., from his home state to cast the deciding vote.

Sunshine Mine attorney Carl Burke claimed at a federal hearing that nobody from the mine violated safety protocols prior to a fire that killed 91 miners in Kellogg.

But Burke conceded that many improvements are needed to make the the Sunshine “a truly safe mine.”