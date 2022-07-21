Boston transit train bursts into fire on bridge, passenger plucked from river

By Todd Prussman Boston Herald

BOSTON — An Orange Line train burst into flames Thursday morning sending more than 200 passengers scrambling with one one jumping into the Mystic River below and others in the front car punching out windows to escape.

Video obtained by Boston25 shows a flashing fire bursting from an area over the train’s front wheel assemblies with smoke pouring out.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said in a statement no injuries were reported in the smokey conflagration that left the southbound Orange Line train stranded on the bridge over the Mystic on the approach into Somerville’s Assembly Square.

The transportation authority said the fire broke out at about 6:45 a.m.. About 200 passengers were evacuated.

Emergency responders pulled one person from the waters of the Mystic River after that person jumped from the bridge after escaping the train, according to the T.

The fried train has been brought to Assembly Square for investigation.

MBTA track and power crews remain on scene. The transportation authority has notified the Federal Transit Administration and the National transportation Safety Board of the incident.

Power was shut off between Wellington and Assembly Square and the Medford Fire Department, along with MBTA emergency personal responded.

As a result of the fire, the transportation authority said shuttle buses are replacing service while crews respond to the disabled train.

“Shuttle buses replacing service between Oak Grove and Community College due to a disabled train near Assembly. Please expect delays as shuttles are dispatched,” the T said in a service update via Twitter.

The fire on the Orange Line is the latest in a myriad of serious safety problems on the T and follows a legislative hearing Monday that had lawmakers grilling the state’s transportation brass over efforts to improve operations.

Federal officials with the FTA are currently working on a safety review of the agency and delivered a month ago a directive for immediate improvements in management and operations.