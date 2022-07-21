Education Notebook: Freeman FBLA students compete at nationals

Fourteen Future Business Leaders of America members from Freeman High School attended the National FBLA Leadership Conference in Chicago, June 27 through July 3.

The team of Lily Jones and Kate Schneider took fifth place in the nation in publication design. The team of Taylor Denenny, Jack Schneider and Braidyn Teague took eighth place in broadcast journalism.

Also representing the school were Garrett Baumgartner, Ashley Boswell, Bryson Cotton, Dallin Cotton, Nolan Holt and Sydney McLean, Gracie Conley, Trenton Hlookoff and Jayden Lentz.

Freeman seeks District 2 representative

The Freeman School Board is seeking applications to fill a vacancy following the resignation of Ed Cashmere. The open position is for the District 2 representative and the term runs through November 2025. Interviews will be held Aug. 22, during a school board meeting.

Candidates need to submit a letter of interest and resume to Freeman School District office by noon Aug. 8. The director district map is on the district’s website, freemansd.org. For more information, call the district at (509) 291-3695.

National Merit Scholarship winners

Cameron Simonds of Spokane Valley Christian School has earned a National Merit Scholarship.

Finalist qualifications included: A detailed scholarship application which included an essay; describing leadership positions and contributions in school and community activities; showing an outstanding academic record; and being endorsed and recommended by a high school official.

Simonds is considering a career in science and research.

Board of directors seeks student advisers

Spokane Public Schools Board of Directors is looking for students to serve as a board liaison.

You are qualified to apply if you will be a junior or senior during the 2022-2023 school year and attend North Central High, Pratt Academy, Shadle Park High or Bryant TEC .

For more information, visit bit.ly/SPSBoardAdvisor. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Aug. 19.

Midsummer registration

All Cheney schools will be open for registration this summer from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 21. Visit bit.ly/3yYPAZq for details.