On the Air
July 21, 2022 Updated Thu., July 21, 2022 at 3:57 p.m.
Friday’s TV Highlights
Football, CFL
6 p.m.: Winnipeg at Edmonton ESPN2
Cycling
5 a.m.: Tour de France USA
Golf, men
4 a.m.: Senior British Open Golf
8:30 a.m.: Senior British Open Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Tour: 3M Open Golf
Golf, women
2 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Evian Championship Golf
6:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Evian Championship Golf
Baseball, MLB
7:10 p.m.: Houston at Seattle Root
7:10 p.m.: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers MLB
Soccer, women
Noon: UEFA Euro quarterfinals: Sweden vs. Belgium ESPN2
Track and field
5:30 p.m.: World Championships USA
Basketball, WNBA
5 p.m.: Connecticut at Minnesota NBATV
5 p.m.: Dallas at Chicago CBSSN
7 p.m.: Seattle at Phoenix NBATV
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: Houston at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
7:05 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Cycling
5 a.m.: Tour de France USA
Golf, men
6 a.m.: Senior British Open Golf
9 a.m.: Senior British Open NBC
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: 3M Open Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: 3M Open CBS
Golf, women
2:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Evian Championship Golf
Baseball, MLB
1:10 p.m.: Houston at Seattle Root
4:15 p.m.: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers Fox
6:07 p.m.: Texas at Oakland FS1
Auto racing
9 a.m.: NASCAR Truck: CRC Brakeleen 150 FS1
1 p.m.: IndyCar: Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 NBC
2 p.m.: Xfinity: Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 USA
Soccer, men
3 a.m.: Club Friendly: Urawa Reds vs PSG CBSSN
4 p.m.: Club Friendly: Bayern München vs Manchester City ESPN
Soccer, women
Noon: UEFA Euro quartefinals: France vs. Netherlands ESPN2
Track and field
11 a.m.: World Championships NBC
5 p.m.: World Championships CNBC
Basketball, WNBA
4 p.m.: Chicago at New York NBATV
7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Las Vegas NBATV
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Houston at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Cycling
7 a.m.: Tour de France USA
Golf, men
6 a.m.: Senior British Open Golf
9 a.m.: Senior British Open NBC
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: 3M Open Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: 3M Open CBS
Golf, women
2:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Evian Championship Golf
Baseball, MLB
1 p.m.: Texas at Oakland MLB
1:10 p.m.: Houston at Seattle Root
4 p.m.: San Diego at N.Y. Mets ESPN
Auto racing
6 a.m.: Formula One: French Grand Prix ESPN
Noon: IndyCar: Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 NBC
Noon: NASCAR Cup: M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 USA
1 p.m.: NHRA: Sonoma Nationals Fox
Soccer, men
6:30 p.m.: MLS: L.A. Galaxy at Atlanta United FS1
Basketball, WNBA
Noon: Dallas at Indiana NBATV
3 p.m.: Atlanta at Seattle NBATV
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Houston at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
1:05 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
