This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

July 21, 2022 Updated Thu., July 21, 2022 at 2:24 p.m.
"The 6:20 Man," by David Baldacci. (Grand Central Publishing/TNS) (Grand Central Publishing/Grand Central Publishing/TNS)
Fiction
1. “The 6:20 Man,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)
2. “The It Girl,” Ruth Ware (Scout)
3. “The Hotel Nantucket,” Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)
4. “Sparring Partners,” John Grisham (Doubleday)
5. “Rising Tiger: A Thriller,” Brad Thor (Atria/Bestler)
6. “The Best Is Yet to Come: A Novel,” Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)
7. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)
8. “Escape,” James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown)
9. “Lore Olympus, Vol. 2,” Rachel Smythe (Random House Worlds)
10. “Suspects: A Novel,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
Nonfiction
1. “Tanqueray,” Brandon Stanton and Stephanie Johnson (St. Martin’s)
2. “The Power of One More: The Ultimate Guide to Happiness and Success,” Ed Mylett (Wiley)
3. “Thank You for Your Servitude: Donald Trump’s Washington and the Price of Submission,” Mark Leibovich (Penguin Press)
4. “Battle for the American Mind: Uprooting a Century of Miseducation,” Pete Hegseth (Broadside)
5. “Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists (Bill O’Reilly’s Killing Series),” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)
6. “Suppression, Deception, Snobbery, and Bias: Why the Press Gets So Much Wrong – And Just Doesn’t Care,” Ari Fleischer (Broadside)
7. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brené Brown (Random House)
8. “Defeating Big Government Socialism: Saving America’s Future,” Newt Gingrich (Center Street)
9. “Finding Me: A Memoir,” Viola Davis (Harperone)
10. “Leadership: Six Studies in World Strategy,” Henry Kissinger (Penguin Press)
