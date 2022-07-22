The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

July 22, 2022 Updated Fri., July 22, 2022 at 4:23 p.m.

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Cycling

5 a.m.: Tour de France USA

Golf, men

6 a.m.: Senior British Open Golf

9 a.m.: Senior British Open NBC

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: 3M Open Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: 3M Open CBS

Golf, women

2:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Evian Championship Golf

Baseball, MLB

1:10 p.m.: Houston at Seattle Root

4:15 p.m.: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers Fox 28

6:07 p.m.: Texas at Oakland FS1

Auto racing

9 a.m.: NASCAR Truck: CRC Brakeleen 150 FS1

1 p.m.: IndyCar: Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 NBC

2 p.m.: Xfinity: Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 USA

Soccer, men, club friendly

3 a.m.: Urawa Reds vs PSG CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Bayern München vs Manchester City ESPN

Soccer, women, UEFA Euro

Noon: Quarterfinals: France vs. Netherlands ESPN2

Track and field

11 a.m.: World Championships NBC

5 p.m.: World Championships CNBC

Basketball, WNBA

4 p.m.: Chicago at New York NBA

7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Las Vegas NBA

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Houston at Seattle 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

