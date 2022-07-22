On the Air
July 22, 2022 Updated Fri., July 22, 2022 at 4:23 p.m.
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Cycling
5 a.m.: Tour de France USA
Golf, men
6 a.m.: Senior British Open Golf
9 a.m.: Senior British Open NBC
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: 3M Open Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: 3M Open CBS
Golf, women
2:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Evian Championship Golf
Baseball, MLB
1:10 p.m.: Houston at Seattle Root
4:15 p.m.: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers Fox 28
6:07 p.m.: Texas at Oakland FS1
Auto racing
9 a.m.: NASCAR Truck: CRC Brakeleen 150 FS1
1 p.m.: IndyCar: Hy-VeeDeals.com 250 NBC
2 p.m.: Xfinity: Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 USA
Soccer, men, club friendly
3 a.m.: Urawa Reds vs PSG CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Bayern München vs Manchester City ESPN
Soccer, women, UEFA Euro
Noon: Quarterfinals: France vs. Netherlands ESPN2
Track and field
11 a.m.: World Championships NBC
5 p.m.: World Championships CNBC
Basketball, WNBA
4 p.m.: Chicago at New York NBA
7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Las Vegas NBA
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Houston at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
