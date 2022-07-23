The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

July 23, 2022 Updated Sat., July 23, 2022 at 4:54 p.m.

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Cycling

7 a.m.: Tour de France USA

Golf, men

6 a.m.: Senior British Open Golf

9 a.m.: Senior British Open NBC

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: 3M Open Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: 3M Open CBS

Golf, women

2:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Evian Championship Golf

Baseball, MLB

1 p.m.: Texas at Oakland MLB

1:10 p.m.: Houston at Seattle Root

4 p.m.: San Diego at N.Y. Mets ESPN

Auto racing

6 a.m.: Formula One: French Grand Prix ESPN

Noon: IndyCar: Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 NBC

Noon: NASCAR Cup: M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 USA

1 p.m.: NHRA: Sonoma Nationals Fox

Soccer, men

6:30 p.m.: MLS: L.A. Galaxy at Atlanta United FS1

Basketball, WNBA

Noon: Dallas at Indiana NBA

3 p.m.: Atlanta at Seattle NBA

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Houston at Seattle 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

1:05 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

