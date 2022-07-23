On the Air
July 23, 2022 Updated Sat., July 23, 2022 at 4:54 p.m.
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Cycling
7 a.m.: Tour de France USA
Golf, men
6 a.m.: Senior British Open Golf
9 a.m.: Senior British Open NBC
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: 3M Open Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: 3M Open CBS
Golf, women
2:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Evian Championship Golf
Baseball, MLB
1 p.m.: Texas at Oakland MLB
1:10 p.m.: Houston at Seattle Root
4 p.m.: San Diego at N.Y. Mets ESPN
Auto racing
6 a.m.: Formula One: French Grand Prix ESPN
Noon: IndyCar: Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 NBC
Noon: NASCAR Cup: M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 USA
1 p.m.: NHRA: Sonoma Nationals Fox
Soccer, men
6:30 p.m.: MLS: L.A. Galaxy at Atlanta United FS1
Basketball, WNBA
Noon: Dallas at Indiana NBA
3 p.m.: Atlanta at Seattle NBA
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Houston at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
1:05 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
