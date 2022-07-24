On the air
Sun., July 24, 2022
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4:05 p.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR San Diego at Detroit MLB
7:10 p.m.: Texas at Seattle Root
7:10 p.m.: Washington at L.A. Dodgers MLB
Soccer, Men’s
3 a.m.: Club Friendly: Gamba Osaka vs. PSG CBS Sports
Soccer, International Women
5 p.m.: Copa America Semifinal: Columbia vs. Argentina FS1
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: Texas at Seattle 700-AM
Sports Talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events subject to change
