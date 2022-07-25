History for Chron

The reported theft of a team of horses led to a search, capture and eventual escape of a man in Montana. But the case fell apart when the victim declined to press charges.

Mrs. Kellogg, of Spokane, reported that her nephew, identified only as Drew, had taken her team of horses. The horses were later found in Iron Mountain, Montana.

The discovery led to the arrest of Drew and an acquaintance.

A local deputy traveled to Montana to bring back the alleged horse thieves, but one of the men jumped up from a meal and fled into the woods as the deputy fired shots, “none which took effect.”

However, Drew escaped prosecution after Mrs. Gillette dropped all charges after having the horse team returned.

In a dispatch from the city of Sandwich, Massachusetts, local residents welcomed former President Grover Cleveland, who had chosen Cape Cod as his summer place of residence.

Cleveland received a “hearty reception” as he arrived by train. He was then escorted to a large tent where a reception was held.

The Columbia Hotel was shut down by the sheriff on a writ of restitution filed by the hotel’s owner, H.C. Bell.

Apparently, Mr. Gillette, who was running the hotel, had fallen $900 behind in rent payments.

The sheriff performed a similar action at F.D. Hennessey’s tailoring shop.