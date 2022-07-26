History for Chron

A veteran of two world wars, including the grueling Bataan Death March in the Philippines, a retired Spokane colonel volunteered to go back to fight in the Korean War.

Col. M.V. “Bob” Fortier said the U.S. Army did not roll out the red carpet. “They wired back that they weren’t taking retired men yet,” he said.

After his release from a Japanese prison camp early in World War II, Fortier worked as a staff officer under Gen. Douglas MacArthur. All told, Fortier served 34 years in the infantry service.

A wilting mannequin caused quite a stir in a window at the local J.C. Penney Co. store on Post Street.

Madeline Scher reported seeing what she thought was movement from the mannequin that was modeling in the window.

“Suddenly, I wondered if the heat had affected me. The figure on the bench began to move,” Scher said.

She mentioned what she saw to another bystander. “With that, the figure toppled off the bench and fell on her face.”

The store was closed. Since there was no one to “revive” her, the mannequin spent the night on the floor.

Fresh American troops reportedly were helping hold a 200-mile front near the South Korean city of Pusan.

“Communist guerrilla forces” had infiltrated to within a few miles of Pusan, which was the main U.S. armed forces supply base.