Despite an Associated Press article leaving out Spokane, the Washington state Department of Highways confirmed that the Lilac City’s metropolitan area would have its own detailed inset map.

The new maps included insets for Seattle, Tacoma, Bremerton, Bellevue and Everett. The AP did not mention Spokane.

A representative with the AP noted that its dispatch was erroneous and a “metropolitan map of Spokane is included in the new highways department map.”

U.S. B-52 Stratofortresses pounded suspected Vietnamese enemy positions across the borders of Cambodia and Laos following recent armed incursions into those countries.

The B-52s hit eight positions and dropped 1,200 tons of bombs as a part of air attacks along the 820-mile border between those two countries and South Vietnam.

The U.S. Command also announced that the number of armed forces in South Vietnam fell the week prior by 1,800 personnel to 406,800.

The U.S. also agreed to delay a withdrawal of some of the 62,000 military personnel stationed in South Korea, Defense Minister June Nae-hiuk said.

Jung said American commanders had agreed to the delay to allow South Korea to modernize its armed forces.