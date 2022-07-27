The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

July 27, 2022 Updated Wed., July 27, 2022 at 4:07 p.m.

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Golf, men’s

4 a.m.: DP World Tour: Hero Open Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic Golf

Golf, women’s

7 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Women’s Scottish Open Golf

Baseball, MLB

9:30 a.m.: Miami at Cincinnati MLB

5:10 p.m.: Seattle at Houston Root

8 p.m.: Texas at L.A. Angels or Chi. Cubs at San Francisco MLB

Basketball, WNBA

4 p.m.: Seattle at Connecticut NBATV

5 p.m.: Washington at Dallas CBSSN

7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Phoenix CBSSN

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

