On the Air
July 27, 2022 Updated Wed., July 27, 2022 at 4:07 p.m.
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Golf, men’s
4 a.m.: DP World Tour: Hero Open Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic Golf
Golf, women’s
7 a.m.: LPGA Tour: Women’s Scottish Open Golf
Baseball, MLB
9:30 a.m.: Miami at Cincinnati MLB
5:10 p.m.: Seattle at Houston Root
8 p.m.: Texas at L.A. Angels or Chi. Cubs at San Francisco MLB
Basketball, WNBA
4 p.m.: Seattle at Connecticut NBATV
5 p.m.: Washington at Dallas CBSSN
7 p.m.: Los Angeles at Phoenix CBSSN
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
4 p.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.