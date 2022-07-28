History for Chron

A few of about 600 cooked chickens were to blame for salmonella poisoning that affected at least 50 Spokane residents and may have led to two deaths.

State and local health officials narrowed their search down to 25 cases of chicken grown on the west side, cooked and sold in a Spokane store, which they declined to name.

In one Spokane family of five, three members suffered poisoning. In another family of 13, 11 showed effects of the tainted chicken.

The Canadian-U.S. Boy Scouts encampment of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints opened at Farragut State Park near Athol.

The “nine ring circus of activities” involving camping and woodcraft were the focus of 3,168 Scouts and 610 Scout leaders.

A year earlier, Farragut hosted the Girl Scout Jamboree.

The U.S. military command reported the weekly count of American soldiers killed in Vietnam had doubled.

Some 136 Americans were killed and 578 wounded during the week, compared to 65 killed and 368 wounded the prior week.As of the start of U.S. involvement in the war on Jan. 1, 1961, some 2,728 soldiers had been killed and 4,440 had been wounded.