Janitor corrals curious cougar in empty California classroom
UPDATED: Thu., June 2, 2022
Associated Press
PESCADERO, Calif. – A quick-thinking custodian safely confined a curious cougar in an empty classroom after it entered a Northern California high school Wednesday morning, authorities said.
The custodian was opening Pescadero High for the school day when the juvenile mountain lion was spotted, Detective Javier Acosta with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said. No students or teachers were on campus at the time, Acosta said.
“The mountain lion casually walked through campus and decided to go into an English classroom,” he said. “The custodian acted quickly and managed to shut the door behind it.”
Acosta said the animal, estimated to be about 40 pounds, appeared “lost and scared.”
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife tranquilized the cat and sent it to the Oakland Zoo for examination.
The underweight male was estimated to be 4 to 6 months old and had a fractured tooth that will need to be extracted before the cat can be released back into the wild, KTVU-TV reported.
Pescadero is a small coastal community about 35 miles south of San Francisco.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.