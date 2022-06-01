On the Air
UPDATED: Wed., June 1, 2022
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Softball, Women’s College World Series
9 a.m.: Texas vs. UCLA ESPN
11:30 a.m.: Northwestern vs. Oklahoma ESPN
4 p.m.: Oregon State vs. Florida ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Arizona vs. Oklahoma State ESPN
Golf
4 a.m.: DP World Tour: Porsche European Open Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Tour: Memorial Tournament Golf
Noon: LPGA Tour: U.S. Women’s Open USA
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Tampa Bay at Texas or Minnesota at Detroit MLB
4 p.m.: L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees or Seattle at Baltimore MLB
4:05 p.m.: Seattle at Baltimore Root
8 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers or Atlanta at Colorado MLB
Basketball, NBA Finals
6 p.m.: Boston at Golden State ABC
Hockey, NHL playoffs
5 p.m.: Edmonton at Colorado TNT
Soccer, men’s, UEFA Nations League
8:50 a.m.: Georgia vs. Gibraltar FS1
11:30 a.m.: Spain vs. Portugal FS1
Tennis
8 a.m.: French Open NBC
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at Baltimore 920-AM
Baseball, NWL
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 103.5-FM
Basketball, NBA Finals
5 p.m.: Boston at Golden State 700-AM
All events subject to change
