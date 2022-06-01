The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Partly Cloudy Night 61° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

UPDATED: Wed., June 1, 2022

The Associated Press

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Softball, Women’s College World Series

9 a.m.: Texas vs. UCLA ESPN

11:30 a.m.: Northwestern vs. Oklahoma ESPN

4 p.m.: Oregon State vs. Florida ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Arizona vs. Oklahoma State ESPN

Golf

4 a.m.: DP World Tour: Porsche European Open Golf

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: Memorial Tournament Golf

Noon: LPGA Tour: U.S. Women’s Open USA

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Tampa Bay at Texas or Minnesota at Detroit MLB

4 p.m.: L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees or Seattle at Baltimore MLB

4:05 p.m.: Seattle at Baltimore Root

8 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers or Atlanta at Colorado MLB

Basketball, NBA Finals

6 p.m.: Boston at Golden State ABC

Hockey, NHL playoffs

5 p.m.: Edmonton at Colorado TNT

Soccer, men’s, UEFA Nations League

8:50 a.m.: Georgia vs. Gibraltar FS1

11:30 a.m.: Spain vs. Portugal FS1

Tennis

8 a.m.: French Open NBC

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

Baseball, MLB

3 p.m.: Seattle at Baltimore 920-AM

Baseball, NWL

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 103.5-FM

Basketball, NBA Finals

5 p.m.: Boston at Golden State 700-AM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.