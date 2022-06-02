Friday letters

If not me, then who?

It was horrifying to again hear about another mass shooting in my country. It was also unsettling when I listened to my president again blame it on guns.

I sat down and wrote this piece and when I read it to my husband, he was fearful for me, and asked that I not send it to you. Isn’t that a sad state of affairs? I am not a white supremacist. I am not a terrorist. I am not a racist. I should not have to feel afraid to let my thoughts be known. I am just a 78-year-old woman who is heartbroken for all those who won’t be able to hug their children tonight. My 5-year-old daughter, Jennifer, and her babysitter were killed on the Houston trestle by a train in December 1982. I know what it’s like to lose a child.

This current insanity of society has nothing to do with guns, and everything to do with social media. I just watched a piece on television last night about how much social media has added to the breakdown of our youth since 2004 to 2009 and the introduction and expansion of social media. I am hopeful you will publish my letter.

As they say, “If not me, then who?”

Nancy Hartley

Spokane

The Alito draft

The Alito draft decision claims to be an example of judicial restraint, taking the courts out of the abortion issue. A decision effecting only abortion, because of the unique characteristics of abortion.

This claim is false. The Alito draft reverses a basic element of the Constitution.

The Constitution insists that to limit an activity the government must prove it has the authority to do so.

The Alito draft insists that to participate in an activity the citizen must prove they have right to do so.

The arguments that government can or cannot regulate abortion, because the Constitution does not (Alito draft) or does (Roe and Casey) describe a right to abortion, are all false.

The United States Constitution, Amendment 9, makes this crystal clear:

“The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.”

Many citizens have a deeply held religious belief that abortion is murder. The logical result of that belief is that abortion at anytime after conception and for any reason, including rape or incest, is murder. Many citizens with this sincere belief have devoted much time, energy, and money to end abortion.

As important as this belief is to many citizens, it does not change the fact that the United States Constitution does not give government the authority to regulate anything that takes place within the body of a person and has no effect on society.

Matt Bell

Colbert

Politics over water conservation need to stop

Following the City Council’s passage of the water conservation and drought response ordinance, Mayor Nadine Woodward vetoed the bill due to its “punitive nature.” This is yet another instance of the city’s politicians wanting to make common sense issues partisan and controversial.

I was at the meeting last Monday, and a lot of great points were made by the council members and all of those who testified. It was clear to me, however, that most of the people who spoke against the ordinance were older people who didn’t want the government interfering with their supposed right to waste water. It is common knowledge that you should not be watering your grass between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. anyway, but people could not get past the fact the council wanted to regulate their behavior and see this law would benefit future generations.

Our river and aquifer are hydrologically connected, so when residents pump water excessively they are taking away the cold water the redband trout need to survive. Contrary to popular belief, our aquifer is not infinite. Spokane has had a habit of treating our resources like that in the past, with the city even installing chutes in the Monroe Street Bridge so people could dispose of their trash in the river. Our government needs to stop playing politics and focus on water conservation. Educating the public is important, but penalties should also be an option because some people will not listen.

David Goldbloom

Spokane

Inaction killed children

Let me tell you a story: An 18-year-old walks into a gun store and buys two guns designed for the battle field. He later he shot his grandmother, drives to an elementary school and kills 21 people.

Did I mention that he was 18 and couldn’t buy beer? Having recently cut funding for mental health, the governor blames lack of the same but not the loosening of gun laws. That boy didn’t kill those people, the guns didn’t kill those people, the Texas Legislature and the Congress of the United States killed those kids and two adults.

Did I mention he was 18 years old?

Dave Allen

Liberty Lake

What will be done to stop gun slaughter?

Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Republican state legislators, what specifically are you going to do to stop gun slaughter? If you dance around the issue, if you do nothing, may you be resoundingly voted out of office.

Richard Kuhling

Spokane

Save our children from gun violence

Another tragedy for the USA especially for the city of Uvalde, Texas. A couple of observations:

First, it is obvious that many parents/guardians are totally unaware what their young people have in their bedrooms and backpacks. That needs to change.

Second, the NRA and gun lobby need to take a great deal of the blame for promoting the use of automatic weapons of any kind.

And third, gun owners need to be restricted to the possession of single-shot weapons only – no automatic guns!

Save the children from the tragedies of mass shootings.

Rick Hofmeister

Liberty Lake