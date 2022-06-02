Meridian Construction opens new office
UPDATED: Thu., June 2, 2022
Spokane-based Meridian Construction & Development, Inc., announced this week that it has opened a new office in Sandpoint that opened on Wednesday.
Founded in 1999, the construction company has completed a number of projects in North Idaho, including Sandpoint City Hall and Sandpoint Police Department, an STCU facility, and Kaniksu Medical Center, according to a news release.
“We’ve enjoyed being a part of the growth in Sandpoint and Ponderay, and this just seemed like the best way to continue to support the area,” company founder and president Mark D’Agostino said in the release.
The company’s new Sandpoint office is located at 218 Cedar St.
County, state jobless rates 4.1%
Washington state’s jobless rate for April stayed the same at 4.1%, which is exactly the same figure for Spokane County, according to the state Employment Security Department.
The state’s April 2022 jobless rate compares with 5.7% for the same month in 2021.
Based on number from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, the nonfarm employment rose by 12,300 jobs in April in Washington.
For Spokane County, the unemployment rate continued to fall. The 4.1% rate in April follows a 5.1% rate in March. The county’s jobless rate was 5.4% in February, according to the ESD.
From staff reports
