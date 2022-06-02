This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Nightwork: A Novel,” Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

2. “The War of Two Queens (Blood And Ash Series),” Jennifer L. Armentrout (Blue Box)

3. “Clive Cussler’s Dark Vector,” Graham Brown (Putnam)

4. “22 Seconds,” James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

5. “In the Blood: A Thriller,” Jack Carr (Atria/Bestler)

6. “Dream Town,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)

7. “Run, Rose, Run,” Dolly Parton and James Patterson (Little, Brown)

8. “The Summer Place: A Novel,” Jennifer Weiner (Atria)

9. “This Time Tomorrow: A Novel,” Emma Straub (Riverhead)

10. “Two Nights in Lisbon,” Chris Pavone (MCD)

Nonfiction

1. “Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists (Bill O’Reilly’s Killing Series),” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)

2. “Finding Me,” Viola Davis (HarperOne)

3. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brene Brown (Random House)

4. “Endure: How to Work Hard, Outlast, and Keep Hammering,” Cameron Hanes (St. Martin’s)

5. “Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse” (Wizards of the Coast)

6. “Fighting Words Devotional: 100 Days of Speaking Truth Into the Darkness,” Ellie Holcomb (B&H)

7. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals: A Cookbook,” Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)

8. “Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf’s Most Colorful Superstar,” Alan Shipnuck (Avid Reader)

9. “Created Equal: The Painful Past, Confusing Present, and Hopeful Future of Race in America,” Ben Carson (Center Street)

10. “The Cook You Want to Be: Everyday Recipes to Impress [A Cookbook],” Andy Baraghani (Lorena Jones)