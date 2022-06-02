The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Cloudy 72° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

UPDATED: Thu., June 2, 2022

Tribune News Service (TNS)

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Nightwork: A Novel,” Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

2. “The War of Two Queens (Blood And Ash Series),” Jennifer L. Armentrout (Blue Box)

3. “Clive Cussler’s Dark Vector,” Graham Brown (Putnam)

4. “22 Seconds,” James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

5. “In the Blood: A Thriller,” Jack Carr (Atria/Bestler)

6. “Dream Town,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)

7. “Run, Rose, Run,” Dolly Parton and James Patterson (Little, Brown)

8. “The Summer Place: A Novel,” Jennifer Weiner (Atria)

9. “This Time Tomorrow: A Novel,” Emma Straub (Riverhead)

10. “Two Nights in Lisbon,” Chris Pavone (MCD)

Nonfiction

1. “Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists (Bill O’Reilly’s Killing Series),” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)

2. “Finding Me,” Viola Davis (HarperOne)

3. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brene Brown (Random House)

4. “Endure: How to Work Hard, Outlast, and Keep Hammering,” Cameron Hanes (St. Martin’s)

5. “Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse” (Wizards of the Coast)

6. “Fighting Words Devotional: 100 Days of Speaking Truth Into the Darkness,” Ellie Holcomb (B&H)

7. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals: A Cookbook,” Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)

8. “Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf’s Most Colorful Superstar,” Alan Shipnuck (Avid Reader)

9. “Created Equal: The Painful Past, Confusing Present, and Hopeful Future of Race in America,” Ben Carson (Center Street)

10. “The Cook You Want to Be: Everyday Recipes to Impress [A Cookbook],” Andy Baraghani (Lorena Jones)

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.