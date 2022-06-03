The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Correction

UPDATED: Fri., June 3, 2022

Dry Fly event misstated

An event that ran in Friday’s Things to Do calendar listing misstated the dates and pricing of Dry Fly’s Taste Test Tour. The event runs seven days a week from 1-4 p.m. for $5.

