Correction
UPDATED: Fri., June 3, 2022
Dry Fly event misstated
An event that ran in Friday’s Things to Do calendar listing misstated the dates and pricing of Dry Fly’s Taste Test Tour. The event runs seven days a week from 1-4 p.m. for $5.
