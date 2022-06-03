On the Air
UPDATED: Fri., June 3, 2022
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
8 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying FS1
10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Truck Series: Toyota 200 FS1
Noon: IMSA: Detroit Grand Prix USA
1:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series: Pacific Office Automation 147 FS1
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Detroit at N.Y. Yankees or St. Louis at Chi. Cubs MLB
1 p.m.: Seattle at Texas Root
1 p.m.: San Diego at Milwaukee or Chi. White Sox at Tampa Bay MLB
4 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Philadelphia or St. Louis at Chi. Cubs Fox 28
7 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers or Atlanta at Colorado MLB
Boxing, WBO Top Rank
6 p.m.: George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney ESPN
Fishing, Bassmaster Elite Series
5 a.m.: Whataburger Bassmaster Elite at Pickwick Lake FS1
Football, USFL
Noon: New Orleans vs. Birmingham Fox 28
Golf
4 a.m.: DP World Tour: European Open Golf
9:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Memorial Tournament Golf
10 a.m.: LPGA Tour: U.S. Open USA
11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Memorial Tournament CBS
11:30 a.m.: PGA Champions: Principal Charity Classic Golf
Noon: LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open NBC
Hockey, NHL playoffs
5 p.m.: Colorado at Edmonton TNT
Tennis
6 a.m.: French Open NBC
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Seattle at Texas 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
