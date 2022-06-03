The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Cloudy 58° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

UPDATED: Fri., June 3, 2022

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

8 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying FS1

10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Truck Series: Toyota 200 FS1

Noon: IMSA: Detroit Grand Prix USA

1:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series: Pacific Office Automation 147 FS1

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Detroit at N.Y. Yankees or St. Louis at Chi. Cubs MLB

1 p.m.: Seattle at Texas Root

1 p.m.: San Diego at Milwaukee or Chi. White Sox at Tampa Bay MLB

4 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Philadelphia or St. Louis at Chi. Cubs Fox 28

7 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers or Atlanta at Colorado MLB

Boxing, WBO Top Rank

6 p.m.: George Kambosos Jr. vs. Devin Haney ESPN

Fishing, Bassmaster Elite Series

5 a.m.: Whataburger Bassmaster Elite at Pickwick Lake FS1

Football, USFL

Noon: New Orleans vs. Birmingham Fox 28

Golf

4 a.m.: DP World Tour: European Open Golf

9:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Memorial Tournament Golf

10 a.m.: LPGA Tour: U.S. Open USA

11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour: Memorial Tournament CBS

11:30 a.m.: PGA Champions: Principal Charity Classic Golf

Noon: LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open NBC

Hockey, NHL playoffs

5 p.m.: Colorado at Edmonton TNT

Tennis

6 a.m.: French Open NBC

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Seattle at Texas 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Vancouver 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.