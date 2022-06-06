New members sought for Wolf Advisory Group

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking candidates to serve a two-year appointment on the citizen committee that advises WDFW’s director on wolf conservation and management.

The Wolf Advisory Group was formed in 2013 with nine members representing the interests of environmentalists, hunters, livestock producers and other stakeholders, according to a WDFW news release. In 2015, WDFW increased the group’s size to 18 members to better reflect the diversity of perspectives on wolf conservation and management.

There are five vacancies on the WAG.

Based on the current composition of the group, WDFW is especially interested in recruiting stakeholders who represent hunting organizations/interests, livestock production/organizations in the northeast region of the state, and other “at-large” interests.

Successful candidates must demonstrate the ability to work collaboratively with those whose views may significantly differ from their own and seek to constructively engage in developing advice and recommendations to WDFW regarding Washington wolf recovery and management, according to the agency.

The WAG holds at least four two-day meetings per year.

While most meetings will take place in Spokane, Ellensburg and Olympia, virtual meetings will be used as desired and necessary. Advisory group members may be reimbursed by WDFW for travel expenses to attend meetings.

Online applications are available on the WDFW WAG page. If you are unable to submit an online application, you may submit a written application by visiting the WAG page and downloading the form or requesting a printed application form by emailing wagfacilitationteam@rossstrategic.com. Requests for the form can also be mailed to Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, P.O. Box 43200, Olympia, 98504-3200.

While postal mail applications will be accepted, email/online responses are requested. All applicants will be notified by email (or postal mail, if no email address) regarding the status of their application throughout the process.

Regardless of the method of application, all applications must be received no later than 5 p.m. June 13.

For more information about the Wolf Advisory Group, see wdfw.wa.gov/about/advisory/wag/. WDFW’s wolf conservation and management website is located at wdfw.wa.gov/species-habitats/at-risk/species-recovery/gray-wolf.