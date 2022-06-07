On the Air
UPDATED: Tue., June 7, 2022
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
9:30 a.m.: Detroit at Pittsburgh MLB
3:40 p.m.: Seattle at Houston Root
6:30 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at San Diego OR Boston at L.A. Angels MLB
Softball, College World Series
5:30 p.m.: Oklahoma vs. Texas, Game 1 ESPN
Basketball, NBA Finals
6 p.m.: Golden State at Boston, Game 3 ABC
Soccer, men’s
11:45 a.m.: UEFA Nations League: Belgium vs. Poland FS1
Basketball, WNBA
5 p.m.: Chicago at Washington CBSSN
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
2:30 p.m.: Seattle at Houston 920-AM
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM
Basketball, NBA Finals
5 p.m.: Golden State at Boston, Game 3 700-AM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.