UPDATED: Tue., June 7, 2022

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

9:30 a.m.: Detroit at Pittsburgh MLB

3:40 p.m.: Seattle at Houston Root

6:30 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at San Diego OR Boston at L.A. Angels MLB

Softball, College World Series

5:30 p.m.: Oklahoma vs. Texas, Game 1 ESPN

Basketball, NBA Finals

6 p.m.: Golden State at Boston, Game 3 ABC

Soccer, men’s

11:45 a.m.: UEFA Nations League: Belgium vs. Poland FS1

Basketball, WNBA

5 p.m.: Chicago at Washington CBSSN

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

Baseball, MLB

2:30 p.m.: Seattle at Houston 920-AM

Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM

Basketball, NBA Finals

5 p.m.: Golden State at Boston, Game 3 700-AM

All events subject to change

