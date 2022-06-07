Social Calendar

Socks and Undies – Comedian Elvis Ali hosts a free show. Audience is asked to bring underwear, socks and other items that will be donated to the homeless. Multiple dates and locations available. Monday, 8 p.m. Backwoods Whiskey Bar, 1920 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d Alene, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. Neato Burrito, 827 W. 1st Ave., Spokane. (208) 667-1896.

Liberty Lake Book Sale – The money for these fundraisers goes to the library’s educational programs . The first fundraiser will be a book sale, Friday-Saturday, at Liberty Lake Library. Doors open at noon on Friday and close at 6 p.m., Saturday. Liberty Lake Library, 23123 E. Mission Ave., Liberty Lake. (509) 232-2510.

Isaac’s Taste of Hope Auction – Silent and live auction dinner event to raise money in order to provide educational and emotional support opportunities to families with children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders. Friday, 6-10 p.m. 17911 N Day Mt Spokane Rd, Mead. $75. (509) 294-7277.

Parade of Paws 2022 – Celebrate 125 years with the Spokane Humane Society’s annual Parade of Paws. A 2-3 mile walk starting at the Forestry Shelter in Riverfront Park and unveiling their new dog park design. Donations accepted. Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. (509) 625-6601.

Museum Railroad Days and Speeder rides – The Whitman County Historical Society annual fundraising event for the Perkins House Museum. Live music by Diamond Joe from noon-1 p.m. Fashion collection show of the historical society begins 1:30 p.m. Online reservations and donations can be made at this website: whitmancountyhistoricalsociety.org. June 19, Perkins House, 623 N. Perkins Ave., Colfax. $30 donation/per ride. (509) 397-2555.

2022 Stage Lights Fundraiser – Our Place Community Outreach will hold its 13th annual fundraiser at the Salem Lutheran Gymnasium, an an evening of music, comedy and dance with an appetizer/wine reception and raffle. Our Place serves the West Central neighborhood by providing basic needs and services including food, clothing and a hygiene bank, as well as utility services and laundry services. June 23, noon. Salem Lutheran Church, 1428 W. Broadway Ave. $3/each; $100/4 tickets. All ticket inquiries call (509) 326-7267.

New Hope Resource Center Benefit Concert – Annual fundraising concert with music by classic rock band Just in Time. Benefit will feature special baskets and concessions for purchase. All proceeds go to the New Hope Resource Center and the North County Food Pantry. June 26, 6-8 p.m. New Hope Resource Center, 4211 E. Colbert Road, Colbert. (509) 467-2900.