On the Air
UPDATED: Wed., June 8, 2022
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Softball, College World Series
4:30 p.m.: Oklahoma vs. Texas ESPN2
Golf
9 a.m.: PGA Korn Ferry: BMW Charity Pro-Am Golf
Noon: PGA: RBC Canadian Open Golf
Baseball, MLB 11 a.m.: Regional coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Chi. White Sox or Philadelphia at Milwaukee MLB
2 p.m.: Colorado at San Francisco MLB
3:30 p.m.: Regional coverage: Washington at Miami or Pittsburgh at Atlanta MLB
6:30 p.m.: Boston at L.A. Angels MLB
Hockey, NHL playoffs
5 p.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers ESPN
Soccer, men’s, UEFA Nations League
11:45 p.m.: Portugal vs. Czech Republic FS1
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
