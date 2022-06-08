The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the Air

UPDATED: Wed., June 8, 2022

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Softball, College World Series

4:30 p.m.: Oklahoma vs. Texas ESPN2

Golf

9 a.m.: PGA Korn Ferry: BMW Charity Pro-Am Golf

Noon: PGA: RBC Canadian Open Golf

Baseball, MLB 11 a.m.: Regional coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Chi. White Sox or Philadelphia at Milwaukee MLB

2 p.m.: Colorado at San Francisco MLB

3:30 p.m.: Regional coverage: Washington at Miami or Pittsburgh at Atlanta MLB

6:30 p.m.: Boston at L.A. Angels MLB

Hockey, NHL playoffs

5 p.m.: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers ESPN

Soccer, men’s, UEFA Nations League

11:45 p.m.: Portugal vs. Czech Republic FS1

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

