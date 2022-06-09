The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
UPDATED: Fri., June 10, 2022

Friday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, NCAA Super Regionals

9 a.m.: Texas at East Carolina ESPN2

Noon: Oklahoma at Virginia Tech ESPN2

3 p.m.: Notre Dame at Tennessee ESPN2

5:30 p.m.: Louisville at Texas A&M ESPNU

Baseball, MLB

7:10 p.m.: Boston at Seattle Root

Basketball, NBA Finals

6 p.m.: Golden State at Boston ABC

Basketball, WNBA

5 p.m.: Seattle at Dallas CBS Sports

7 p.m.: Atlanta at Phoenix CBS Sports

Golf

9 a.m.: ShopRite LPGA Classic Golf

Noon: PGA: RBC Canadian Open Golf

Soccer, men, UEFA Nations League

11:45 a.m.: Austria vs France FS1

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: Boston at Seattle 920-AM

Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM

Basketball, NBA finals

5 p.m.: Golden State at Boston 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Trucks: DoorDash 250 FS1

Baseball, MLB

1:10 p.m.: Oakland at Cleveland FS1

4:15 p.m.: Chi. Cubs at N.Y. Yankees or L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco Fox 28

7 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels or Colorado at San Diego MLB

7:10 p.m.: Boston at Seattle Root

Baseball, NCAA Super Regionals

8 a.m.: Arkansas at North Carolina ESPN

9 a.m.: East Carolina at Texas ESPN2

9 a.m.: Oklahoma at Virginia Tech ESPNU

11 a.m.: Notre Dame at Tennessee ESPN

Noon: Louisville at Texas A&M ESPN2

1 p.m.: Ole Miss at Southern Miss ESPNU

7:30 p.m.: UConn at Stanford ESPNU

7:30 p.m.: Auburn at Oregon State ESPN2

Football, USFL

10 a.m.: New Jersey vs Michigan NBC

3 p.m.: Houston vs Birmingham USA

Golf, PGA

10 a.m.: RBC Canadian Open Golf

Noon: RBC Canadian Open CBS

Hockey, NHL playoffs

5 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay ESPN

Soccer, men

9 a.m.: UEFA Nations League: Ireland Republic vs Scotland FS1

Noon: MLS: Charlotte vs New York RB ABC

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: Boston at Seattle 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

5:05 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

4 a.m.: Formula One: Azerbaijan Grand Prix ESPN

9:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Road America Grand Prix NBC

1 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Toyota/Save Mart 350 FS1

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: Chi. Cubs at N.Y. Yankees or Toronto at Detroit MLB

1:10 p.m.: Boston at Seattle Root

1:30 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco MLB

4 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels ESPN

Baseball, NCAA Super Regionals

10 a.m.: Arkansas at North Carolina ESPN/2

1 p.m.: Ole Miss at Southern Miss ESPNU

4 p.m.: UConn at Stanford ESPN2/U

7 p.m.: Auburn at Oregon State ESPN2

Football, USFL

1 p.m.: Tampa Bay vs New Orleans Fox 28

4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia vs Pittsburgh FS1

Golf, PGA

10 a.m.: RBC Canadian Open Golf

Noon: RBC Canadian Open CBS

Soccer, men

6 a.m.: UEFA Nations League: Northern Ireland vs Cyprus FS1

9 a.m.: UEFA Nations League: Norway vs Sweden FS1

Noon: MLS: Sporting KC vs New England ABC

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Boston at Seattle 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

4:05 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

