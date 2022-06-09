On the Air
UPDATED: Fri., June 10, 2022
Friday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, NCAA Super Regionals
9 a.m.: Texas at East Carolina ESPN2
Noon: Oklahoma at Virginia Tech ESPN2
3 p.m.: Notre Dame at Tennessee ESPN2
5:30 p.m.: Louisville at Texas A&M ESPNU
Baseball, MLB
7:10 p.m.: Boston at Seattle Root
Basketball, NBA Finals
6 p.m.: Golden State at Boston ABC
Basketball, WNBA
5 p.m.: Seattle at Dallas CBS Sports
7 p.m.: Atlanta at Phoenix CBS Sports
Golf
9 a.m.: ShopRite LPGA Classic Golf
Noon: PGA: RBC Canadian Open Golf
Soccer, men, UEFA Nations League
11:45 a.m.: Austria vs France FS1
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: Boston at Seattle 920-AM
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM
Basketball, NBA finals
5 p.m.: Golden State at Boston 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Trucks: DoorDash 250 FS1
Baseball, MLB
1:10 p.m.: Oakland at Cleveland FS1
4:15 p.m.: Chi. Cubs at N.Y. Yankees or L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco Fox 28
7 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels or Colorado at San Diego MLB
7:10 p.m.: Boston at Seattle Root
Baseball, NCAA Super Regionals
8 a.m.: Arkansas at North Carolina ESPN
9 a.m.: East Carolina at Texas ESPN2
9 a.m.: Oklahoma at Virginia Tech ESPNU
11 a.m.: Notre Dame at Tennessee ESPN
Noon: Louisville at Texas A&M ESPN2
1 p.m.: Ole Miss at Southern Miss ESPNU
7:30 p.m.: UConn at Stanford ESPNU
7:30 p.m.: Auburn at Oregon State ESPN2
Football, USFL
10 a.m.: New Jersey vs Michigan NBC
3 p.m.: Houston vs Birmingham USA
Golf, PGA
10 a.m.: RBC Canadian Open Golf
Noon: RBC Canadian Open CBS
Hockey, NHL playoffs
5 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay ESPN
Soccer, men
9 a.m.: UEFA Nations League: Ireland Republic vs Scotland FS1
Noon: MLS: Charlotte vs New York RB ABC
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: Boston at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
5:05 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
4 a.m.: Formula One: Azerbaijan Grand Prix ESPN
9:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Road America Grand Prix NBC
1 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Toyota/Save Mart 350 FS1
Baseball, MLB
10:30 a.m.: Chi. Cubs at N.Y. Yankees or Toronto at Detroit MLB
1:10 p.m.: Boston at Seattle Root
1:30 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco MLB
4 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels ESPN
Baseball, NCAA Super Regionals
10 a.m.: Arkansas at North Carolina ESPN/2
1 p.m.: Ole Miss at Southern Miss ESPNU
4 p.m.: UConn at Stanford ESPN2/U
7 p.m.: Auburn at Oregon State ESPN2
Football, USFL
1 p.m.: Tampa Bay vs New Orleans Fox 28
4:30 p.m.: Philadelphia vs Pittsburgh FS1
Golf, PGA
10 a.m.: RBC Canadian Open Golf
Noon: RBC Canadian Open CBS
Soccer, men
6 a.m.: UEFA Nations League: Northern Ireland vs Cyprus FS1
9 a.m.: UEFA Nations League: Norway vs Sweden FS1
Noon: MLS: Sporting KC vs New England ABC
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Boston at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
4:05 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.