UPDATED: Fri., June 10, 2022

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

4:30 p.m.: NASCAR Trucks: DoorDash 250 FS1

Baseball, MLB

1:10 p.m.: Oakland at Cleveland FS1

4:15 p.m.: Chi. Cubs at N.Y. Yankees or L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco Fox 28

7 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels or Colorado at San Diego MLB

7:10 p.m.: Boston at Seattle Root

Baseball, NCAA Super Regionals

8 a.m.: Arkansas at North Carolina ESPN

9 a.m.: East Carolina at Texas ESPN2

9 a.m.: Oklahoma at Virginia Tech ESPNU

11 a.m.: Notre Dame at Tennessee ESPN

Noon: Louisville at Texas A&M ESPN2

1 p.m.: Ole Miss at Southern Miss ESPNU

7:30 p.m.: UConn at Stanford ESPNU

7:30 p.m.: Auburn at Oregon State ESPN2

Football, USFL

10 a.m.: New Jersey vs Michigan NBC

3 p.m.: Houston vs Birmingham USA

Golf, PGA

10 a.m.: RBC Canadian Open Golf

Noon: RBC Canadian Open CBS

Hockey, NHL playoffs

5 p.m.: N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay ESPN

Soccer, men

9 a.m.: UEFA Nations League: Ireland Republic vs Scotland FS1

Noon: MLS: Charlotte vs New York RB ABC

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

6 p.m.: Boston at Seattle 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

5:05 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

