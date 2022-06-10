Spokane man with multiple felonies pleads guilty to burglarizing ex’s home, assaulting her

A 56-year-old Spokane man accused of kidnapping, raping, assaulting and trying to kill his ex pleaded guilty this week to lesser charges.

James R. House Jr. was scheduled for trial this week. A jury was even selected on Tuesday, but the prosecution and defense reached a plea agreement Wednesday on the amended charges of first-degree burglary, indecent liberties, second-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment. House pleaded guilty to those charges, according to court documents.

The victim woke up to find House in her home on E. Keystone Court on the South Hill, early in the morning on Sept. 17, 2020.

House threatened her with a knife for about an hour and physically assaulted her, officers said, leaving a laceration and puncture wounds on the woman’s face. He also choked her, according to documents. Police eventually busted down the door.

House remains in the Spokane County Jail. He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 19 by Spokane County Superior Court Judge Annette Plese.

House has five felony convictions for robbery, assault, harassment and residential burglary. He has seven misdemeanor convictions, including four counts of assault and two counts of violation of a no-contact order.