Spokane man with multiple felonies pleads guilty to burglarizing ex’s home, assaulting her
UPDATED: Fri., June 10, 2022
A 56-year-old Spokane man accused of kidnapping, raping, assaulting and trying to kill his ex pleaded guilty this week to lesser charges.
James R. House Jr. was scheduled for trial this week. A jury was even selected on Tuesday, but the prosecution and defense reached a plea agreement Wednesday on the amended charges of first-degree burglary, indecent liberties, second-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment. House pleaded guilty to those charges, according to court documents.
The victim woke up to find House in her home on E. Keystone Court on the South Hill, early in the morning on Sept. 17, 2020.
House threatened her with a knife for about an hour and physically assaulted her, officers said, leaving a laceration and puncture wounds on the woman’s face. He also choked her, according to documents. Police eventually busted down the door.
House remains in the Spokane County Jail. He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 19 by Spokane County Superior Court Judge Annette Plese.
House has five felony convictions for robbery, assault, harassment and residential burglary. He has seven misdemeanor convictions, including four counts of assault and two counts of violation of a no-contact order.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.