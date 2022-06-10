This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Sparring Partners,” John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. “Meant to Be: A Novel,” Emily Giffin (Ballantine)

3. “Nightwork: A Novel,” Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

4. “22 Seconds,” James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

5. “Run, Rose, Run,” Dolly Parton and James Patterson (Little, Brown)

6. “Dream Town,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)

7. “Clive Cussler’s Dark Vector,” Graham Brown (Putnam)

8. “The Summer Place: A Novel,” Jennifer Weiner (Atria)

9. “One Italian Summer: A Novel,” Rebecca Serle (Atria)

10. “The Homewreckers: A Novel,” Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin’s)

Nonfiction

1. “The Power of One More: The Ultimate Guide to Happiness and Success,” Ed Mylett (Wiley)

2. “Happy-Go-Lucky,” David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

3. “Killing the Killers: The Secret War Against Terrorists (Bill O’Reilly’s Killing Series),” Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)

4. “Finding Me,” Viola Davis (HarperOne)

5. “Here’s the Deal: A Memoir,” Kellyanne Conway (Threshold)

6. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience,” Brene Brown (Random House)

7. The Bodies of Others by Naomi Wolf (All Seasons)

8. “Fighting Words Devotional: 100 Days of Speaking Truth Into the Darkness,” Ellie Holcomb (B&H)

9. “Half Baked Harvest Every Day: Recipes for Balanced, Flexible, Feel-Good Meals: A Cookbook,” Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)

10. “Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse” (Wizards of the Coast)