Former Kaspien CEO moving to Dallas

Former Kaspien Holdings Inc. chief executive officer Kunal Chopra has been selected to lead Dallas-based Beckett Collectables.

Beckett Collectables announced Chopra’s appointment as CEO in a news release last week.

Chopra separated from Spokane Valley-based Kaspien and its parent company Kaspien Holdings Inc. in March after serving as CEO for nearly three years.

Kaspien appointed senior finance executive and organizational leader Brock Kowalchuk interim CEO in March.

Founded in 2008, Kaspien offers software and services to help brands grow on online marketplaces including Amazon, Walmart, Google Shopping, Target and eBay.

James Beckett founded Beckett Collectables in 1979 as a pricing guide for sports cards.

The company has since expanded into several other collectable categories with price guidance, card grading services and print and digital tools.

Markets enter bear territory

U.S. stock markets continued their sharp decline on Monday as investment losses continued to pile up, creating an economic vise for many Americans who find themselves pinched between rising gas prices and diminishing investment accounts.

The S&P 500 fell 3.9% on the day and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index slumped 4.7%.

The Dow Jones industrial average sank 875 points, or around 2.8%.

Each of the indexes is down sharply in 2022, and there is no clear indication of when the markets could finally stabilize.

From staff and wire reports