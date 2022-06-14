Home Calendar

Classes/Workshops

Children’s Nature Series – Led by Kellie Crawford, board member for The Friends of Manito. Pollinators STEM class, Tuesday, 10-11 a.m. Classes are limited to ten participants grades K-4 and all children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required and interested participants can register by emailing tfm@thefriendsofmanito.org, or calling The Friends of Manito at (509) 456-8038. All participants will be emailed details closer to the event date.

Drop in and Draw – Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Medicare: Getting Started – Learn the ABCDs of Medicare. A trained SHIBA volunteer presents the following Medicare topics: Medicare Parts A, B, C; how and when to enroll; prescription drug coverage (Part D); Medigaps; Advantage plans; financial assistance; and Medicare fraud. Wednesday, 6-7:30 p.m. Moran Prairie Library, 6004 S. Regal St. Free. (509) 893-8340.

3D Printing Drop-In Hours – Stop by to see the 3D printer in action near the first floor service desk. Learn how to use Tinkercad software to create your 3D rendering. Get answers to your 3D printing questions. Thursday, 3-5 p.m. Spokane Valley Library, 12004 E. Main Ave., Spokane Valley. (509) 893-8400.

Art, Animals and Garden with Aleah Gilmore – Explore a variety of art techniques and media in the presence of the rescued animals who call River’s Wish Animal Sanctuary home, learning about plants while drawing them. Presented by Spokane Art School. Closed-toe shoes are required. One-week class held Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-noon. Ages 6-8 class is June 27-July 1; ages 8-14 classes held July 4-8 and July 11-15. River’s Wish Animal Sanctuary, 11511 W. Garfield Road. $165. (509) 951-3650.

Monday Morning Beginner Pottery – Six week Beginner Pottery Class with Jackie Goolsbey. Mondays from June 13-Aug. 1, 10 a.m.-noon. In this immersion course, the basic fundamentals of pottery will be covered. Students will become familiar with the studio, throwing on the pottery wheel, and leave knowing the basic uses of tools and materials needed for the ceramic arts. 10 a.m.-noon. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 930-1876.

Watercolor with Sam Brooks – An all-levels watercolor class, meeting the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Call (509) 447-9277 for a list of supplies. Register by mail, P.O. Box 1173, or online at createarts.org. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. $20/class. (509) 447-9277.

Art Journaling with Dina Natale – Use different mediums to create a unique art journal. Register at spokaneartschool.net. Open to adults. Tuesday, June 28, Noon-3 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $75. (509) 325-1500.

Basic Drawing with Tom Quinn – An introduction to the skills of drawing for people who have not taken formal art classes and may need to attain confidence in their drawing skills. Open to adults. Wednesdays, June 29-Aug. 3, noon-2:30 p.m. Register at spokaneartschool.net. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $120. (509) 325-1500.

Acrylic Painting with Tom Quinn – Learn about the highly forgiving, versatile medium of acrylic paint. Open to adults. Wednesdays, June 29-Aug. 3, 10 a.m.-noon. Register at spokaneartschool.net. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $120. (509) 325-1500.

Fiber Arts Studio – Bring a spinning wheel, knitting needles and/or crochet hooks and yarn and create with other fiber artists. Wednesday, June 29, 10 a.m.-noon. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. $3 donation. (509) 447-9277.

Drawing Fundamentals for Teens – Marlene Laurich leads students in line, shape, form and space drawing techniques. Open to children age 12-15. Sponsored by the Kalispel Tribe youth art grant. Supplies and snacks provided. Masks required. Wednesday, June 29, 3-5 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. Call (509) 448-9277 or visit createarts.org to register.

Drop in and Draw – Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, June 29, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

The Art of Self-Revelation – David Livingston leads an acting Workshop for all levels of actors. Livingston is an accomplished actor, director and Emmy nominated producer. Wednesday, June 29, 6 p.m. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 930-1876.

Art History with Tom Quinn – A slide-show and lecture series on the history of art, mostly European and American. The class is intended for adults. Pre-registration is required. Thursdays, 6 -8 p.m., June 30 through Aug. 4. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $120. (509) 325-1500.

Watercolor with Tom Quinn – A survey of the basic techniques in the luminous medium of transparent watercolor. Registration required. Thursday, June 30, 3:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $120. (509) 325-1500.

Stop-Motion Animation: Brain Melt Style with Andi Keating – Create several multi-minute-long-motion animations using various mediums including paper, clay and found objects. There will be only one camera, so teamwork is required to make the videos come together successfully. Open to children age 11 and older, and adults. Saturdays, July 2-Aug. 27, noon-3 p.m. Masks may be required. Register at spokaneartschool.net. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $250. (509) 325-1500.

Home/Garden

Master Gardeners Plant Clinic – Learn from Master Gardeners about horticulture issues, including plant selection, installation and maintenance; plant problem diagnosis and treatment; environmentally sound gardening practices; pest identification and management; and effective landscaping practices. First and third Fridays, through Oct. 21, 1-5 p.m. Presented by the Spokane Master Gardeners and Spokane County Library District. Cheney Library, 610 First St., Cheney. For information about required supplies, call (509) 477-2181 or email mastergardener@spokanecounty.org.

Pets

Kootenai Classic Livestock Show – Animal show featuring kids of all ages showing off their livestock in front of a panel of judges. Thursday, 10 a.m. Kootenai County Fairgrounds, 4056 N. Government Way, Coeur d’Alene. (208) 765-4969.