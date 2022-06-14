The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Cloudy 43° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

Spokesman-Review accepting applications for high school news interns

The Spokesman-Review summer high school interns in 2021 were, from left, Jordan Tolley-Turner, Sophia McFarland, Shafiq Moltafet and Grace Sonnichsen. The newspaper is now accepting applications for the summer 2022. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
The Spokesman-Review summer high school interns in 2021 were, from left, Jordan Tolley-Turner, Sophia McFarland, Shafiq Moltafet and Grace Sonnichsen. The newspaper is now accepting applications for the summer 2022. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
From staff reports
The Spokesman-Review summer high school interns in 2021 were, from left, Jordan Tolley-Turner, Sophia McFarland, Shafiq Moltafet and Grace Sonnichsen. The newspaper is now accepting applications for the summer 2022. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
The Spokesman-Review summer high school interns in 2021 were, from left, Jordan Tolley-Turner, Sophia McFarland, Shafiq Moltafet and Grace Sonnichsen. The newspaper is now accepting applications for the summer 2022. (DAN PELLE/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

From staff reports

Know a high school student who likes to write, cares about the community and is up for a full-time job this summer?

For the second year in a row, The Spokesman-Review is offering the nation’s only paid summer newspaper internship exclusively for high school students.

The four students selected for the Teen Journalism Institute will work full time in the newsroom, learning the trade and writing news and feature stories that will run in The Spokesman-Review.

The program is made possible with grant funding from Bank of America and support from the Innovia Foundation.

Last year, the newspaper’s high school interns wrote dozens of articles that appeared throughout the paper.

The opportunity is open to incoming high school juniors and seniors who are no younger than 16 and no older than 18. Interns must be able to get to and from The Spokesman-Review newsroom in downtown Spokane each day, with parking provided. Because of the large amount of applicants this program receives, students must be able to attend all eight weeks of the program.

Last year, many of the high school interns continued their work with The Spokesman-Review as part-time jobs through the school year.

Applications must be submitted by June 24. Applications submitted earlier will be given preference.

Students can apply at spokesman.com/internship.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.