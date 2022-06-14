Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Erik S. Running, of Snohomish, and Luana Litoshyk, of Spokane.

Benjiman M. Charbonneau and Taneece M. M. Leighton, both of Spokane Valley.

Alex J. A. Jordan. and Sydney N. Cobb, both of Airway Heights.

Adrian J. Pulczinski and Lindsay N. Nienstedt, both of Liberty Lake.

Brandon T. T. Berlik and McKennah S. Marbach, both of Spokane.

Joshua D. Lang and Breeanna R. Johnson, both of Spokane Valley.

Cobi R. Gibson and Jacqueline Lemus, both of Spokane Valley.

Stephen P. Wyatt and Stacy A. Carlson, both of Spokane Valley.

Matthew J. Smith, of East Freedom, Pennsylvania and Jazlin R. Branting, of Spokane.

Keith S. Kovac and Molly A. E. Barnhart, both of Spokane Valley.

Wyverne L. Caldwell and Irene K. A. Caldwell, both of Spokane.

Jacob J. Sjolie and Kristin L. Evans, both of Latah.

Nathan P. Alford and Katherine M. Preston, both of Spokane.

Daniel T. Galbizo and Jean C. R. De Hoyos, both of Spokane.

Zachary M. Turner and India N. Wolfendale, both of Quincy.

Wade G. Ham and Michelle I. Asbury, both of Cheney.

Jon L. Storr and Donna M. Leonard, both of Greenacres.

Kyle M. Seiff and Juliana M. Henry, both of Medical Lake.

Guillermo A. R. Castro and Ashley M. A. Delzell, both of Spokane.

Donnie H. Belk, and Sara A. Druffel, both of Spokane

Brent L. Conrad, of Colbert, and Callie A. Turner, of Spokane.

Roger M. Davenport and Joyce A. Keen, both of Spokane.

Logan E. Baldwin and Angelina R. Chapman, of Cheney.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

John Wood v. Marty L. White, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Roberts, David J. and Candace R.

Sorensen, Elizabeth M. and Beau A.

Acker, Haylie A. and Wilder, Dennis P.

Macklem, Jocelyn and McIntyre, Lucas

Cooper, Carla A. and Jeff E.

Harper, Brice T. and Dalyn N.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Shelley A. Edmonds, 52; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of third-degree assault and two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Anthony D. Hoyt, 35; 51 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree assault.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Curtis D. McKelvey, 38; 93 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Benjamin A. Pickrell, 33; 12 months and one day in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Jackie D. McPeak, 45; 24 months in a treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Tony Hazel

Tyson J. Bradford, 18; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Jason M. Dellapenta, 54; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.